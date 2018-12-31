Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five great charity subscription clubs raising funds for good causes

Posted by on 31 December 2018 in News
0 Comments
shelterbox
Five great charity subscription clubs raising funds for good causes

Subscription services can provide a handy source of regular income  – here are five run by charities, and two more benefitting good causes.

 

Shelterbox Book Club

Shelterbox’s Book Club launched in November to help raise funds and bring supporters closer to the people the charity helps. It costs £10 a month, with gift memberships for three, six or 12 months also available. Members vote on three specially selected titles every six weeks, hand-picked by ShelterBox to reflect the people and places around the world where the charity works with the winning title then be posted out.

 

Mind’s Pause box

Mind’s Pause box offers a monthly me-time treat for a £7.50 donation. The emphasis is on encouraging relaxation, creativity and reflection to help recipients focus on and improve their wellbeing, with the funds raised helping Mind support more people with mental health problems.

 

Blurt’s BuddyBox

The BuddyBox from Blurt, a social enterprise that helps people affected by depression, is designed to be a hug in a box, full of thoughtful, mood-lifting treats. The full BuddyBox contains at least three quality products while the BuddyBox Lite has three. They can be bought as one-off box or as monthly subscription, which costs £21.50 a month, or £12 for the Lite version.

 

Child.org’s Treat

Child.org helps businesses show their appreciation for their employees through sending them micro-treats. Treat can be used as one-off, or there is Treat Premium, which is invoiced monthly. There are a variety of Treat boxes on offer, from a Thank You box costing £12 with homemade truffles, your message on handwritten card, and a £5 donation to the charity, and a Deluxe Welcome Box for £40, with a £10 donation to Child.org and a variety of treats.

 

Scope’s Mindful Monsters

Scope’s Mindful Monsters is for children of all ages, particularly those at primary school, and delivers seven activity cards every month that families can do together, inspired by mindfulness. The cards aim to help children improve their resilience and focus, and gain a better understanding of their emotions as well as promoting positive thinking, It costs £7.50 a month.

 

And two more benefitting charities:

 

Vibrant Vegan Co

Vibrant Vegan Co. is a new vegan food subscription company delivering delicious, high-quality vegan meals, while also helping disadvantaged children caught up in conflicts around the globe. For each meal customers buy as part of its “Buy One Give One” pledge, Vibrant Vegan Co. will donate the cost of a meal to children affected by war through a partnership with War Child UK.

 

Spotlight Stationery

From £25 a month, the Spotlight Stationery box will deliver all the pens, pencils, postcards and paper paraphernalia you could possibly desire, all from premium brands and artisan products, and items not commonly found on the high street. For each box sold in 2018, Spotlight Stationery has made a donation to From Me to You, a charity which encourages people to write a letter to a friend with cancer.

 

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />