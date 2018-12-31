Five great charity subscription clubs raising funds for good causes

Subscription services can provide a handy source of regular income – here are five run by charities, and two more benefitting good causes.

We’re so excited to announce our brand new #ShelterBox Book Club has launched! Members receive a book every 6 weeks, and your monthly payment helps families who have been hit by disaster – soon, you could be reading a good book, whilst supporting our work: https://t.co/5ARONE73UX pic.twitter.com/GEuIFNURsH — ShelterBox (@ShelterBox) November 14, 2018

Shelterbox Book Club

Shelterbox’s Book Club launched in November to help raise funds and bring supporters closer to the people the charity helps. It costs £10 a month, with gift memberships for three, six or 12 months also available. Members vote on three specially selected titles every six weeks, hand-picked by ShelterBox to reflect the people and places around the world where the charity works with the winning title then be posted out.

Mind’s Pause box

Mind’s Pause box offers a monthly me-time treat for a £7.50 donation. The emphasis is on encouraging relaxation, creativity and reflection to help recipients focus on and improve their wellbeing, with the funds raised helping Mind support more people with mental health problems.

Want to see inside our latest BuddyBox?

Here we share the contents of our 'S-Elf-Care Is Snow Joke' BuddyBox, and some of the Blurt community's reactions to it. **WARNING – POST CONTAINS SPOILERS**

Look Inside: https://t.co/yMTlKoC6BX pic.twitter.com/3ei4EQS7tl — The Blurt Foundation (@BlurtAlerts) December 17, 2018

Blurt’s BuddyBox

The BuddyBox from Blurt, a social enterprise that helps people affected by depression, is designed to be a hug in a box, full of thoughtful, mood-lifting treats. The full BuddyBox contains at least three quality products while the BuddyBox Lite has three. They can be bought as one-off box or as monthly subscription, which costs £21.50 a month, or £12 for the Lite version.

This Do Fly book (by @DoBookCo) brightens up our Welcome box. It's a lovely short read…and a handy commuting companion 👍#giftspiration pic.twitter.com/ug4wBPx9s8 — Treat your team (@Treatyourteam) September 14, 2017

Child.org’s Treat

Child.org helps businesses show their appreciation for their employees through sending them micro-treats. Treat can be used as one-off, or there is Treat Premium, which is invoiced monthly. There are a variety of Treat boxes on offer, from a Thank You box costing £12 with homemade truffles, your message on handwritten card, and a £5 donation to the charity, and a Deluxe Welcome Box for £40, with a £10 donation to Child.org and a variety of treats.

Find out about Mindful Monsters. it's a new and exciting way to give your little ones important life skills, while spending quality time together https://t.co/sVvLINuv5M #StressAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/7ACQ7I4dvN — Scope (@scope) November 7, 2018

Scope’s Mindful Monsters

Scope’s Mindful Monsters is for children of all ages, particularly those at primary school, and delivers seven activity cards every month that families can do together, inspired by mindfulness. The cards aim to help children improve their resilience and focus, and gain a better understanding of their emotions as well as promoting positive thinking, It costs £7.50 a month.

And two more benefitting charities:

Vibrant Vegan Co

Vibrant Vegan Co. is a new vegan food subscription company delivering delicious, high-quality vegan meals, while also helping disadvantaged children caught up in conflicts around the globe. For each meal customers buy as part of its “Buy One Give One” pledge, Vibrant Vegan Co. will donate the cost of a meal to children affected by war through a partnership with War Child UK.

In 2016 we supported @TheNationalStar for 2017 it was @Glosyoungcarers and this year it's been @frommetoyou01 We're delighted to announce that in 2019 we'll be fundraising for @allsortsglos

Please #ff all these fabulous charities! 👍#charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/FgCa3atBeO — Spotlight Stationery (@spotlightstat) December 18, 2018

Spotlight Stationery

From £25 a month, the Spotlight Stationery box will deliver all the pens, pencils, postcards and paper paraphernalia you could possibly desire, all from premium brands and artisan products, and items not commonly found on the high street. For each box sold in 2018, Spotlight Stationery has made a donation to From Me to You, a charity which encourages people to write a letter to a friend with cancer.