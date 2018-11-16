ShelterBox launches book subscription club

ShelterBox has launched a subscription book club to help raise funds and bring supporters closer to the people it helps.

ShelterBox Book Club costs £10 a month, with gift memberships for three, six or 12 months also available.

Members decide where in the literary world they go next by voting on three specially-selected titles every six weeks, hand-picked by ShelterBox Bookworms to reflect the people and places around the world where the charity works. The winning title will then be posted out.

Book Club members can also join the conversation online at the ShelterBox Book Club Facebook page where they will have access to special content, video chats and have the chance to post thoughts and reviews with fellow members.

The idea was created with the GOOD Agency, and has received the support of a number of celebrities including Joanna Lumley, Imelda Staunton, Dame Judi Dench, Jim Carter and author Nina Stibbe, who all shared books that changed their lives to mark the launch.

Robyn Cummins, ShelterBox Director of Fundraising and Communications said: