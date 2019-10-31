WWF-UK launches first tribute fund

WWF-UK has launched a tribute fund website where people can create a page in memory of relatives and friends, while also raising funds for the charity.

Its first tribute fund, the website was created following enquiries from WWF-UK supporters asking how they could remember and celebrate a loved one’s memory and help to raise money for the charity’s work in their name.

The site was built using marketing agency WPNC’s inMemTM platform, which lets people create a tribute page and raise funds with it through a simple user interface.

The platform can be branded to charity guidelines, is linked to social media and encourages users to share pages and fundraising efforts via their social channels.

Maria Dyson, Legacy and In-Memory Supporter Manager at WWF-UK, said:

“We’re excited to be able to offer the online tribute fund platform, which forms part of our wider drive to significantly boost the presence of our in-memory donation tools digitally. “We hope the tribute fund service will greatly improve our supporter experience at a difficult time, and also help us to raise funds for our vital work to create a better future for nature and people.”

Vicky Reeves, Managing Director Digital at WPNC, added: