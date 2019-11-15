Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Star Wars Landspeeder to be auctioned on eBay for Children in Need

Posted by on 15 November 2019 in News
0 Comments
Star Wars Landspeeder to be auctioned on eBay for Children in Need

fans will have the chance tonight to win a brand new Landspeeder inspired by the first ever film, A New Hope. The item was was designed and created by inventor Colin Furze, and made entirely of items sourced on .

This unique version of the Landspeeder will be unveiled for the first time tonight at 7.30pm by Graham Norton on Children in Need Live. It will be available “for Star Wars fans across the galaxy” to bid for on eBay at the same time until 20th November, “with all proceeds going to Children in Need”.

 

Tie Silencer, AT-AcT… and now a Landspeeder

Star Wars Landspeeder

Star Wars Landspeeder being auctioned on eBay for

YouTuber, stuntman and inventor Colin Furze has already created a Tie Silencer and an AT-AcT to celebrate the last two Star Wars films. This year he was challenged to recreate the iconic Landspeeder to celebrate the release of Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker.

He explained: “Myself and eBay have teamed up again to complete our trilogy of Star Wars builds, from the AT-AcT to a full size Tie Silencer we are finishing off with Luke’s iconic landspeeder from the original film. The base vehicle and many parts have been sourced from eBay, the key source in any galaxy.”

The auction of the Landspeeder begins as Graham Norton announces it shortly.

 

Colin Furze with his Landspeeder

Colin Furze with his Landspeeder

 

eBay for Charity harnesses the power of eBay’s community of 183 million members to raise money for charitable organisations. Through the programme:

  • charities can sell items to boost their fundraising
  • sellers can donate a percentage of their proceeds to a charity of their choice
  • buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. 
  • To date, eBay’s community has raised £160 million for UK charities.

 

 

 

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />