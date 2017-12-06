Commemorative Star Wars: The Last Jedi note supports Together for Short Lives

One hundred percent of the money raised from a new note to commemorate this month’s release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is to go to Together for Short Lives.

The money will be donated to Together for Short Lives, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, the charitable initiative from Lucasfilm and Disney that harnesses the strength of Star Wars to empower and improve the lives of children around the world.

From this Thursday (7 December), Star Wars fans will be able to buy the official commemorative note exclusively through eBay. De La Rue has created the note, which is part of an initiative between Disney and the GREAT Britain Campaign to celebrate the 40 years of British creativity behind the Star Wars films.

The note has a limited run of 1,000 available at a fixed price of £100 plus a further 50 unique premium notes that are up for auction. The notes incorporate an original light side/dark side artwork composition and several special features including serial numbers; pattern work of the First Order and Resistance emblems; hidden scenes (discoverable under 365nm UV light); hidden messages in microtext (discoverable with an eye glass); a message in Aurebesh, one of the languages of the galaxy; and the signature of Director/Writer Rian Johnson. The 50 premium notes will also include an intaglio (a raised, hand-engraving of Rey) and each will have a unique, sequenced serial number.

On 7 December the 1,000 commemorative notes will become available to buy at a fixed price from 8pm GMT on www.ebay.co.uk/starwars with the 50 premium notes up for auction for 10 days until 17 December.

Rian Johnson, Director of the film, said:

“It’s incredibly exciting to be part of this one of a kind initiative to mark the release of The Last Jedi and for such a fantastic cause. It was a joy filming in the UK and working with a British crew and I’m delighted the GREAT Britain Campaign and De La Rue are celebrating this with the commemorative note.”

Barbara Gelb OBE, CEO of Together for Short Lives said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Disney on this incredibly exciting campaign, celebrating the launch of the eagerly awaited Star Wars: The Last Jedi. These commemorative notes are sure to be a huge hit with Star Wars fans; such a fantastic way to raise some ‘real-world’ money to support seriously ill children and young people across the UK.”

To date, over $16 million has been raised for charitable causes around the world on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change. Earlier this year, it launched a fundraising campaign for UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation, which encouraged people to donate a variety of amounts with each one incentivised by rewards as well as extra entries into a competition to win prizes including a ticket to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and an appearance in an upcoming Hans Solo film.

Main image: The light side of the note

