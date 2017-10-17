Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Lego & eBay team up in Ninjago charity auction

With the Lego Ninjago film hitting cinemas this month, and Lego have teamed up in a to raise funds for charity.

Sebastian’s Action Trust will benefit from the eBay auction, to which Lego has donated one of each of its new Ninjago Lightning Jet and Water Strider toys. The auction is running through Lego’s nominated eBay seller, The Biggest Toy Store, launching on 12 October and running until 20 October.

The Biggest Toy Store is asking people to bid to win a lot of 11 Lego Ninjago movie sets, which had reached 40 bids and £480 on 16 October. The bundle is worth over £530 and also includes Spinjitzu Training 70606, City Chase 70607, Master Falls 70608, and Manta Ray Bomber 70609 in the collection.

Another campaign that used Lego to raise funds was for Durham Cathedral. Between 2013 and 2016, it released a series of Lego kits that could be used to build models of the building. Profits helped fund Open Treasure, a £10 million development transforming some of the Cathedral’s most historic spaces into a world-class exhibition route.

