Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Tracy Brabin’s ‘Shouldergate’ dress raises £20,200 for Girlguiding

Posted by on 13 February 2020 in News
0 Comments
Tracy Brabin’s ‘Shouldergate’ dress raises £20,200 for Girlguiding

Tracy Brabin’s off-the-shoulder dress has sold for £20,200 on , with the money raised going to Girlguiding.

Labour MP Tracy Brabin appeared in the dress at the House of Commons last week when she was unexpectedly called into the dispatch box, having earlier attended a music event. Her choice of outfit attracted strong criticism from some quarters, particularly on social media, leading Brabin to comment that such remarks were sexist, and that people needed to listen to what was said, not worn.

Following ‘Shouldergate’, the same £35 dress quickly sold out on ASOS, and Brabin put hers on eBay to raise funds for Girlguiding, to help it help more girls grow into leaders. Kicking off with a starting bid of £10, by the time bidding ended a week later on Thursday night (13 February), it had received 180 bids, reaching £20,200.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />