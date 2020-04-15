The Childhood Trust seeks charities to join matched fundraising campaign

The Childhood Trust is seeking charities working with disadvantaged children and young people living in London to join its Champions for Children matched fundraising campaign, which launches in June.

The Trust’s recent research with 64 charities found that almost half of London’s child poverty charities could face closure due to coronavirus. Its Champions for Children campaign is designed to provide medium term financial support to charities in the form of unrestricted grants. This funding is aimed at ensuring the survival of charities beyond the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis and to ensure that vital services for children in London are maintained, especially during July and August when disadvantaged children are already vulnerable.

Participating charities will take part in an online fundraising campaign using the Big Give matched fundraising platform, with donations doubled using a matched fund provided by The Childhood Trust, The Westminster Foundation and the other donors. Charities will also receive support from The Childhood Trust on how to make the campaign a success.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust said:

“We are urging all charities in London who are working with children to apply to join our campaign. It will provide an excellent opportunity to invigorate donors to support your mission and will help to generate much needed funding so you can support the increased need for your services that we are all expecting.”

Since 2013 The Childhood Trust’s campaigns have generated £14.8m for over 200 charities supporting children and young people in London with its last campaign in December 2019 generating £2.25m for 71 charities.

Charities can apply via the Big Give platform. The deadline for applications is Wednesday 22 April 2020.

More information is available on The Childhood Trust website.