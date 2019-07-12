Crowdfunder & Trust for London launch fund for capital’s outer boroughs

Crowdfunder and Trust for London have joined forces to launch the ‘Connected Communities Match Fund’ to help organisations and community groups in London boroughs deliver projects in their local communities.

Through online digital crowdfunding Trust for London will offer match funding of up to £10,000 to successful local projects. To support applicants, Crowdfunder will be hosting a series of workshops over the summer to help interested parties prepare, promote and deliver the best possible campaigns.

The fund is available across 20 outer London boroughs with initial activity focusing on boroughs, in the north, east, west and south of the City – Hillingdon, Barking & Dagenham, Harrow and Bexley – with activity rolling out across further boroughs later this year.

Jason Nuttall, Programme Director at Crowdfunder said:

“Working alongside Trust for London on this innovative and creative funding initiative really demonstrates our commitment to discovering and supporting those with unique ideas and projects who need a helping hand to turn their dreams into a reality.”

Helal Uddin Abbas, Grants Manager at Trust for London said:

“At Trust for London, we know that London community groups make real change happen through their work to improve the lives of those in their local communities. Working with Crowdfunder, The Connected Communities Match Fund will be promoted through London regional media, across our networks and alongside a social media campaign which we hope will reach and interest new developing community groups.”

The Connected Communities Match Fund Harrow and Barking & Dagenham workshops are confirmed for:

18 July at Harrow Baptist Church Hall, HA1 1BA – 2.00pm – 4.00pm

24 July at Barking Learning Centre, IG11 7NB – 2.00pm – 4.00pm

11 September at Crayford Community Centre – 2.00pm – 4.00pm

18 September in Hillingdon tbc

More information and details of the Bexley and Hillingdon workshops can be found online.