The Childhood Trust’s Summer Give raises £778,000 for London children

The Childhood Trust has raised more than £778,000 in its 2017 Summer Give campaign: its biggest total to date.

Run in partnership with online matched giving platform The Big Give, The Childhood Trust‘s total was raised by matching public donations to 36 local children’s charities with all funds going to support vulnerable children in London this summer. Last year’s campaign raised more than £540,000 for 25 local charities.

Loughborough Community Centre was one of the charities involved this year. It raised £4,625 through crowdfunding for a summer play programme, and saw this total matched by The Childhood Trust.

Support Loughborough Community Centre in the Big Give campaign https://t.co/swZ0JHFIp1 pic.twitter.com/npCMuUm0Gm — Brixton Blog (@BrixtonBlog) May 15, 2017

This year’s campaign focused around research by The Childhood Trust which found that 62% of London’s children were scared of being attacked by gangs or sexually exploited over the summer holidays. The research questioned 22 charities providing support to over 3,600 children this summer and also found that more than a third of children aged under 11 will not have any adult supervision during the summer without help from local charities.

Laurence Guinness, CEO of The Childhood Trust said:

“We’ve had an amazing response to our Summer Give campaign this year. Londoners have rallied to our call and provided a lifeline for children and young people affected by poverty in the capital. I want to thank all our charity partners: they have been heroic in their fundraising efforts.”

