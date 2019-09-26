Tampon tax fund opens in N Ireland

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) is seeking applications to the Tampon Tax funding programme which is open for applications until 13th October.

The purpose of the Tampon Tax Fund is to allocate the funds generated from the VAT on sanitary products to projects that improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls. Grants of up to £10,000 are available in Northern Ireland.

The Tampon Tax Community Fund aims to support women who are most marginalised to overcome barriers that prevent them from fulfilling their potential. The programme will benefit women and girls, investing in a wide variety of projects, that make a tangible and long-term difference to health, well-being, confidence and social/economic activity, as well as addressing equality gaps.

Applicants will need to demonstrate how they meet one or more of the following objectives:

• Building skills and confidence

• Improving health and well-being

• Building social networks

Grassroots organisations and localised support

Priority will be given to grassroots organisations offering localised support to women or girls, organisations working with women or girls with multiple disadvantages, user led organisations that have a clear understanding of the needs of women or girls they are supporting and sustainable projects that provide long-term solutions to women or girls they are helping.

The grant programme will fund volunteer expenses, activity costs and project staff / sessional staff costs.

Application process

Applications will be reviewed, shortlisted and assessed by CFNI. Shortlisted projects will be taken to a local panel, where a decision will be made on which projects have been successful. Applicants will be notified by December 2019. The online application is on the CFNI website.

