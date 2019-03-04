Community Foundation receives £1 million anonymous donation

Local charities and community groups in Northern Ireland are set to receive a major boost through an anonymous donation of £1 million to be distributed to local communities.

Donated through the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, the Keadue Fund will provide grants to organisations tackling social need over the next ten years.

The donation will be used to help fund projects based in Derry and the north west which help tackle a range of issues including homelessness, educational disadvantage, and mental health.

Siofra Healy, Director of Philanthropy at the Foundation said: “The donor had been thinking about doing this for a while. They want to use their success and good fortune to give back to their community and make a significant difference and impact on the lives of others, particularly people affected by inequality and those who are experiencing personal and family crisis, often through no fault of their own.

The Foundation said it is supporting the donor to reach the projects and people most in need, advising on where and how to make an impact, Ms Healy said.

Shauna Kelpie, Fund Development Officer at the Foundation commented: “This is going to make a big impact, and on behalf of the people and organisations that will benefit, I can’t thank the donors enough. Although we are known for our generosity in NI, this long term and planned support for the local community is unprecedented in the north west and very encouraging for everyone involved.”

The Keadue Fund opened for applications on 11 February 2019 and will close at 5pm on 8 March 2019. Grants are available to organisations and constituted groups who are supporting local people through short and long term crises caused by a range of social factors including, but are not exclusive to; poverty, ill health, addiction, disability, family break down, abuse, bereavement, loneliness and isolation, or low educational attainment.

Grant sizes will typically be between £10,000 and £20,000. Applications can be made at the Community Foundation of Northern Ireland website.