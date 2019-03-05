N Ireland received £3.8 million last year from BBC Children in Need

BBC Children In Need (CIN) distributed grants worth £3.8 million in Northern Ireland in 2018, representing 7% of total UK grant giving, according to its latest annual accounts.

The figure is an increase on the 2017 total of £3.5 million. Northern Ireland also received £240,000 in emergency grants last year.

CIN’s main grant programme gave out £3.3 million in Northern Ireland while the small grants programme distributed £500,000. This represented 39 and 60 projects respectively.

Throughout the UK CIN is in the main a responsive funder – some 89% of the 2018 grants totalling £63.3m (total of small and main grants) go to support organisations who apply to CIN for funding. The balance of grant giving (£3.4 million) is distributed collaboratively with organisations working with young people.

CIN continues to prioritise supporting children affected by poverty and deprivation, with 35% of grants going to projects in that area. Disability (22%), marginalised groups (15%) and young people in distress (10%) are also a focus of grant giving.

The types of project supported cover a wide range, with youth services (25%), arts/creativity (12%) and counselling (11%) the main priorities.

Children in Need’s small grant programme includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year, which supports projects for up to three years, while the main grants programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years.

In Northern Ireland 62,000 children were supported by CIN’s grant giving last year.