Latest £15m Tampon Tax Fund beneficiaries announced

Ten projects benefitting girls and women will receive funding from the latest round of the Tampon Tax Fund, DCMS has announced.

Projects that tackle sexual violence, address social exclusion among BAME women and improve mental health and wellbeing will receive funding over the next two years. The money will also be used to make grants to smaller organisations for services that support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged women and girls in the country.

The ten projects are:

UK Community Foundations £3,400,000 for the Tribewoman project hat will support vulnerable and excluded women by making onward grants to smaller charities across the UK

Arhag Housing Association £1,040,000 for the BME Women Hub project to alleviate poverty and social exclusion among women in England

Brook Young People £1,500,000 for the ‘Let’s Talk. Period.’ project that will aim to address period poverty in England.

Rape Crisis England & Wales £1,400,000 for a digital transformation project, which is a new approach to tackling sexual violence delivered through member Rape Crisis Centres In England

Women’s Aid Federation of England £1,509,850 for the ‘Ask Me’ project to improve the community response to domestic abuse across the UK and includes onward grants opportunities

Hestia Housing and Support £1,000,000 for the ‘Tools for the Job’ pilot project, which aims to transform the way that employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland deal with domestic abuse, by improving their HR policies and delivering awareness raising for staff.

The RCJ & Islington Citizens Advice Bureaux £1,090,488 for the FLOWS project to provide online-tools to improve the capacity of front-line domestic-violence agencies in England to provide legal support to women and children

Mind £1,785,554 for a project to increase the provision of mental health peer support for women experiencing, and at risk of, mental health problems and includes onward grant programme in England and Wales

St. Giles Trust £1,077,158 for the ‘Footsteps’ project to improve service provision to women in the Criminal Justice System in England with mental health and complex support needs

One Parent Families Scotland £1,049,590 for this Scotland only project that will offer a free support and counselling service for the most disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalised women most in need.

Over 70 charities are already receiving grants through previous rounds of the fund, with a total of £32m of funding having been announced since Autumn Statement 2015. This latest funding brings the total investment awarded from the Tampon Tax Fund to £47m.

