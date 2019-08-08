Corporate partnerships: a bumper edition of good deeds

A bumper round up of corporate partnership and fundraising news, involving brands and businesses from Pampers to Morgan Stanley and MR PORTER, and charities big and small, including WaterAid, Colchester Rough Sleepers Group and The Grand Appeal.

Leeds Building Society & Samaritans

Leeds Building Society has donated its shirt sponsorship to make space for Samaritans on team shirts for a Leeds Rhinos match. Mental wellbeing will be front and centre at Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League clash with St Helens with the unique kit featuring Samaritans’ logo worn for this game only on 15 August to help raise awareness of mental wellbeing as part of the Society’s partnership with the charity. Leeds Building Society’s sponsorship gift forms part of its two-year partnership with Samaritans to raise £250,000 to enhance the technology available to volunteers across the charity’s branches.

Hey Girls & Co-op

Hey Girls Day Time and Overnight Sani pads and Menstrual Cups can now be found in just under 200 Co-op food stores, and has received a £50,000 investment from Big Issue Invest, marking the launch of the Big Issue Invest Power Up programme. Hey Girls sells its products on a ‘buy one give one’ model, meaning for every pack purchased another is donated to a girl or woman in the UK in need.

As we launch our MR PORTER Health In Mind, a campaign in support of men’s health, we ask a few friends in the fashion industry to explain what bonds them together: https://t.co/JlOlWCHm9S #MRPORTERHealthInMind @Movember @Movember pic.twitter.com/a7RpuwZ4pN — MR PORTER (@MRPORTERLIVE) July 25, 2019

MR PORTER & Movember

MR PORTER has launched MR PORTER Health In Mind, a content and fundraising initiative with Movember. MR PORTER Health In Mind aims to use MR PORTER’s global platform and influence around the world to raise awareness around key issues facing men, with an overall mission to provide tools and resources for customers to lead healthier, more confident lives. It launches in two parts with a monthly content series in the Journal, and the MR PORTER Health In Mind Fund, which will launch in October. Developed by Movember, the fund will launch with a kick-off fundraiser in London and will be incorporated into an integrated online content and social campaign. Proceeds of the fund will support existing Movember men’s health initiatives, and MR PORTER and Movember will collaborate on assigning donations that support additional charities and organisations tied to mental health throughout the world.

Claudius Gateway Museum & Colchester Rough Sleepers Group

Colchester coffee shop and archaeological exhibit Claudius Gateway Museum has entered into a partnership with local homeless charity Colchester Rough Sleepers Group (CRSG). Under the deal, CRSG will be running the museum coffee shop to help generate funds for its work in Colchester, with all proceeds going to both CRSG and major investor in the coffee shop Flying Trade Group’s affiliated charity World Food Aid.

9 out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom only to find there is NO changing table.😡That’s why we’re providing 5,000 @KoalaKare changing tables for public restrooms across the US & Canada by 2021, so dads & their babies can #LoveTheChange together @johnlegend @3boys_1goal pic.twitter.com/YIuZjTKM5K — Pampers (@Pampers) June 10, 2019

Pampers & public men’s restrooms

Last month, singer-songwriter John Legend and baby product brand Pampers announced an initiative to install 5,000 Koala Kare baby changing tables in public men’s restrooms throughout the US and Canada by 2021.

This week @MorganStanley, one of @GOSHCharity's corporate partners, launched a year-long mentoring programme with @GreatOrmondSt, in which 25 Managing Directors from Morgan Stanley matched up with leadership staff at the hospital. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pRxQYOiIwS — GOSH Charity (@GOSHCharity) July 19, 2019

Morgan Stanley & Great Ormond Street Hospital

Morgan Stanley has launched a year-long mentoring programme with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) which will see 25 Managing Directors from Morgan Stanley matched up with leadership staff at the hospital. The mentor programme continues Morgan Stanley’s long-standing partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, which has seen over £13m raised to support the hospital so far. The hospital and Morgan Stanley previously ran a mentor programme in 2015 to support GOSH’s Heads of Clinical Service. The mentor programme for 2019 focuses on supporting the development of GOSH talent and growing the organisation’s leadership capability.

We're so proud to join forces with @TwiningsTeaUK for healthier, happier tea plantation communities. We'll be working together to transform the lives of 4,000 people in Darjeeling through access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.https://t.co/FYjWSSt64G — WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) July 26, 2019

WaterAid & Twinings

WaterAid and Twinings have joined forces to provide clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to 4,000 people in Darjeeling. The new partnership will provide these basic needs to communities and schools in all 30 villages across two tea estates in the Darjeeling District of West Bengal, India, over the next two years. Funded by the £220,000 donation from Twinings, WaterAid will ensure all 30 villages have a well-maintained piped water supply system. They will also help build decent toilets and waste management systems, and run hygiene education in the villages and schools. The partnership will particularly focus on the challenges faced by women, including menstrual hygiene management and promoting female empowerment.

We are delighted to have partnered with the IoF @IoFtweets to provide free year's memberships to newly appointed permanent fundraisers, helping them pursue professional development and excel in their careers. To find out more, visit our website https://t.co/w0ro7WBCPF pic.twitter.com/xFyNaBliNX — Morgan Hunt (@Morgan_Hunt) July 19, 2019

Morgan Hunt & Institute of Fundraising

The Institute of Fundraising (IoF) has agreed a partnership with Morgan Hunt to exclusively provide a free year’s Individual Membership to all candidates who successfully secure a new fundraising role through Morgan Hunt’s recruitment service and is valid from 1 July 2019.

Lionsgate UK & BBC Children in Need

BBC Children in Need is partnering with Lionsgate UK, the local distributors of new film adaptation “The Personal History of David Copperfield” to encourage secondary schools across the UK to get fundraising for BBC Children in Need’s 2019 Appeal by performing their own version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Secondary schools will be invited to download an exclusive 30-minute version of the film script, which will provide an opportunity for students to build on their acting skills and self-confidence whilst raising money for BBC Children in Need by selling tickets to peers, teachers and parents to come and watch their performance. The script will be available for schools and teachers to download online from September onwards.

Lindsey Lodge & Nisa Retail

Lindsey Lodge in Scunthorpe has received £15,000 thanks to a Nisa Retail workplace initiative. The Nisa Miles challenge launched in January to encourage staff to consider their physical and mental wellbeing and, to up the stakes for participants, Nisa’s registered charity, Making a Difference Locally, pledged support by matching every mile with £1. The initiative will continue all year and has already seen £15,000 donated to Alzheimer’s Society at the end of March. The chosen charity for the second quarter of 2019 was Lindsey Lodge Hospice. A number of Nisa colleagues took part in the Lindsey Lodge Glow Walk in June as well as the Humber Bridge Half Marathon, while colleagues also walked, ran and cycled a cumulative total of 15,500 miles in the second quarter of 2019, with the miles translated into cash, which was handed over to representatives of Lindsey Lodge in a special ceremony.

Don’t forget that we’ve teamed up with the wonderful @Wowcher! Until August, they will be making a 2% donation from any deal sold in the Bristol area to the amazing patients we support at Bristol Children’s Hospital. So why not treat yourself this summer? https://t.co/4DuAOFVLuc pic.twitter.com/EuKcDsMYvj — The Grand Appeal (@thegrandappeal) July 18, 2019

The Grand Appeal & Wowcher

Bristol charity, The Grand Appeal, is receiving a donation boost with purchases of experiences in the city from deals site Wowcher including offers on restaurants, spas and entertainment for its 140,000 Bristol subscribers. For every local Bristol deal purchased on Wowcher between June and August, the company is donating 2% of the sale. The donations will help support over 100 projects that the charity is currently committed to – including a new home-from-home for families of critically ill children, expert research nurses and play specialists, and a dedicated Bereavement Hub for bereaved families. Wowcher offers that support The Grand Appeal are labelled on the site so customers can simply purchase the deal, and the donation will be made to the charity.

Fairy Non Bio's #ToMyBaby campaign, in aid of GOSH Charity, launches today! GOSH dad @matt9dawson, plus @TomDaley1994 & @VogueWilliams, share their first wishes for their children. For every share of the film, Fairy Non Bio will donate £1 to GOSH Charity. https://t.co/3HQ8PWShwd — GOSH Charity (@GOSHCharity) June 16, 2019

Great Ormond Street Children’s Charity & Fairy Non Bio

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity has once again partnered with Fairy Non Bio to launch #ToMyBaby a campaign which encourages parents to remember their first, most fundamental wishes for their children and share them in a letter. For every share across digital channels using #ToMyBaby, Fairy Non Bio will donate £1 to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. The campaign launched on Father’s Day (June 16th) and features GOSH dad and Rugby champion Matt Dawson, Olympic diver Tom Daley and model and TV star Vogue Williams. The campaign is led by a moving video that encourages parents to share their fundamental wishes in a letter, using #ToMyBaby and will feature across Fairy Non Bio social and digital channels for the coming months.

Cattitude box & Bury’s Stray Cat Fund

When someone buys a Cattitude box, a portion of the profit is donated to Bury’s Stray Cat Fund. Especially for ‘crazy cat ladies’ and their feline friends, the Cattitude Box can be bought as a gift or as a subscription and has a new theme every month with a box of goodies arriving on the subscriber’s doorstep for them and their cats to share. Each box contains 3-4 items for the cat(s) and 3-4 items for the cat ladies.

Our target is to raise £500,000 for @Blesma over the next 5 years with our fundraising lottery, and with your help we can achieve this. #joinin #CharityTuesday https://t.co/lG42cUyfWA pic.twitter.com/MSH5pM0fm0 — make a smile lottery (@makeasmilelotto) July 30, 2019

Make a smile lottery & Blesma

Make a smile lottery and Blesma have launched a lottery partnership. Blesma supporters can now join the make a smile lottery draw, specifically to support Blesma, giving them

the chance to win weekly cash prizes each and every week, while supporting essential services for limbless and injured veterans. Blesma is the seventh charity to join make a smile lottery, but the first national charity to join. The lottery is owned and operated by St Helena Hospice based in Colchester,