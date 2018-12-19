Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Giffgaff customers choose to donate a third of goodwill fund to charity

Posted by on 19 December 2018
Giffgaff has announced that it is donating £387,039.70 of the goodwill fund it set up after this month’s network outage to Crisis.

Following the outage on 6 December, which was caused by a software issue in a third party supplier’s system, giffgaff announced that it was setting up a £1m goodwill fund and gave members affected the opportunity to choose airtime credit or to donate to charity, with a deadline of 14 December to make their decision.

It has now announced on its site and on social media that a third chose to donate to charity, with it giving £387,039.70 to Crisis while the remaining £612,960.30 will be split between the members who chose to receive credit. They will get 90p each.

 

 

Ash Scofield, giffgaff CEO, said on the site:

“We hope that your generous donation will go a long way to having a big impact on the people that need to make use of these centres over Christmas and beyond – we’ll be making that payment as soon as we can, so that Crisis can make sure that it’s being put to use as soon as possible.”

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

