Giffgaff customers choose to donate a third of goodwill fund to charity

Giffgaff has announced that it is donating £387,039.70 of the goodwill fund it set up after this month’s network outage to Crisis.

Following the outage on 6 December, which was caused by a software issue in a third party supplier’s system, giffgaff announced that it was setting up a £1m goodwill fund and gave members affected the opportunity to choose airtime credit or to donate to charity, with a deadline of 14 December to make their decision.

It has now announced on its site and on social media that a third chose to donate to charity, with it giving £387,039.70 to Crisis while the remaining £612,960.30 will be split between the members who chose to receive credit. They will get 90p each.

Ash Scofield, giffgaff CEO, said on the site: