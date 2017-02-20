Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity chief executives appointed ambassadors of non-profit staff reward initiative

An initiative that rewards the work of charity and frontline employees with complimentary short breaks has launched, with the chief executives of the National Autistic Society and Hospice UK announced as ambassadors.

Room to Reward was founded by Nicolas Roach, chairman of the Nicolas James Group, with Mark Lever, chief executive of the National Autistic Society, and Tracey Bleakley, chief executive of Hospice UK appointed as two of its ambassadors.

The initiative rewards charities’ ‘Hidden Heroes’: those who a charity feels has made an exceptional commitment, through short breaks made possible by hotel partners donating anticipated unsold rooms.

Charities can nominate their Hidden Hero on the Room to Reward site, with all charities qualifying for one nomination a year. All nominations are assessed individually with those judged the most deserving awarded a bed and breakfast break in the UK of up to three nights.

 

Room to Reward is already working with a number of charities including Mencap, Macmillan Caring Locally, Maggie’s Cancer Centres and Naomi House & Jacksplace.

Mark Lever said:

“The vital work charities do is only possible because of the passion and commitment of our volunteers and staff. It’s important we recognise, and thank them for this huge contribution in any way we can. Room for Reward is one excellent way of giving back and I’m delighted to be an ambassador for the scheme.”

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

