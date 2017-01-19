Motorpoint staff use sales skills to boost charity shop sales

Motorpoint second-hand car sales staff took their skills to a charity shop last month, to help boost its sales.

Staff from the Castleford branch of used car supermarket Motorpoint volunteered at the town’s Prince of Wales Hospice shop: one of its charity partners. They spent the day helping customers, dressing mannequins and steaming clothes in preparation for the shop floor, using their sales techniques to help increase the shop’s sales.

The amount raised on the day Motorpoint volunteered at the shop was £393.25: £110 (38%) more than a normal Saturday’s takings and the store’s highest performing Saturday of 2016.

James Faulkner, general manager of Motorpoint in Castleford, said:

“It was fantastic to step out of our comfort zone and transfer our skills in a completely different environment. I know the whole team had a great time helping out in the shop.”

Katy Lee, events and community fundraising Officer at the Prince of Wales Hospice, added: