Under 25s volunteer more than older age groups, GoFundMe finds

Two-fifths of people aged 16-24 volunteer twice a month – double that of any other age group, according to research by GoFundMe.

The research follows GoFundMe’s announcement in March this year of a new partnership with the Scout Association, in which it is supporting the Fundraising badge and providing tips and resources to help Scout groups create successful fundraising campaigns and share them online.

Compared to the 41% of 16-24 year olds, GoFundMe’s research found that only 19% of other age groups volunteered time to help charities or good causes in their communities, with three fifths (61%) of people over the age of 55 saying that they never volunteered time for charities compared to a quarter (25%) of those under 25.

The research also found that younger people were more likely to believe that taking social action such as going on marches or signing petitions can have a real impact on the world. More than half (52%) of 16-24 year olds believed such actions can have an effect compared to a third (31%) of other age groups.

Previous research by the Scout Association has also shown that young people involved in Scouting are more likely to take an active role in society than their non-Scout peers, with on average, Scouts undertaking fifty-four more hours a year of community activity than those who are not members. This research also revealed that 78% of those asked said that because of Scouting they were more likely to help out in their local area and feel a greater responsibility to their local community.

The findings come at a time when movements such as Youth Strike 4 Climate and #FridaysForFuture are gaining ground across the globe, and also follows a recent report by the University of Kent, Centre for Philanthropy and Canterbury Christ Church University on children’s perceptions of charity, which showed that in the eyes of young children, supporting charities is about everyday behaviour as well as giving money.

Simon Carter, Assistant Director for the Scout Association, said:

“Equipping young people with skills for life is at the heart of what we do in Scouting. Our aim is to help young people develop a strong sense of belonging to their local community and wider society and to encourage them to take an active role and helping other people. The partnership with GoFundMe will play an important role in helping young people raise money for causes they believe in, in the most cost effective way possible.”

Helen Dagley, Head of PR and Partnerships at GoFundMe, said: