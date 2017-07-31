National Citizen Service & Scout Association announce three-year partnership

The National Citizen Service (NCS) and The Scout Association have announced a three-year partnership that will see local Scouts groups deliver NCS programmes with the aim of helping the organisations reach more young people.

The partnership between the National Citizen Service and The Scout Association will be the first to test ideas through NCS’s new Innovation Programme, which has been established to allow NCS and partners to test new approaches to deliver social cohesion, social mobility and civic engagement through NCS.

The deal aims to support the growth of both organisations and help them reach teenagers from a wider range of backgrounds by offering personal development opportunities for NCS graduates through volunteering with Explorer Scouts, Scouting Network, the Young Leaders Scheme and adult volunteering in Scouting. This will help extend the reach of NCS beyond its core programme and support sustainable growth for Scouting.

It also aims to offer new roles for NCS graduates that will support the growth of Scouting in disadvantaged communities, and to allow both organisations to test and learn new approaches.

Michael Lynas, CEO of NCS said:

“The partnership between National Citizen Service and The Scout Association is all about two great organisations coming together in the interests of our country’s young people. This partnership means that young people from all backgrounds will benefit from NCS programmes delivered by the Scouting movement, and NCS graduates can in turn help Scouting to expand its work in some of our most disadvantaged communities.”

The NCS is looking for more partners to help deliver its Innovation Programme, and is open to expressions of interest from any organisation that can demonstrate its expertise and capability to deliver fresh ideas to help improve and expand the programme. There will be two periods a year where formal expressions of interest can be made. Further details can be found on the ‘Innovate with NCS’ page on the NCS site.

677 total views, 677 views today