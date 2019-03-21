Who’s moving? 6 new charity sector appointments

Here are six of the latest sector moves to be announced, including new Chief Executives for Crohn’s & Colitis UK, Fight for Sight and a new Chief Operating Officer for Business in the Community.

New Chief Executive joins Crohn’s & Colitis UK

Sarah Sleet joins Crohn’s & Colitis UK as its new Chief Executive, following over 10 years as CEO at Coeliac UK. Sleet has worked with a broad range of health and patient groups and European patient organisations, as well as government advisory and research bodies, and has also built expertise in education, social and economic policy, scientific research, income generation and campaigning. She lives in Oxford and is Chair of Community Christmas, a small charity working to alleviate loneliness at Christmas.

New Chief Executive for Fight for Sight

Fight for Sight has appointed Sherine Krause as its new Chief Executive. Krause has worked for the charity over the last year and is currently the organisation’s Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Engagement. As Director of Engagement she has been responsible for leading Fight for Sight’s fundraising and marketing fundraising function and has overseen the development of a new fundraising and marketing strategy focused on building and sustaining donor support. As Deputy Chief Executive Krause has also been responsible for leading a strategy review and development project across the organisation. She has worked in the charity sector for 25 years and was previously Director of Fundraising and Communications for charities including Freedom from Torture, Action for Children, Action on Hearing Loss and the MS Society. She is also currently the Chair for the London based homelessness charity Spires.

Libraries Unlimited appoints next Chief Executive

Libraries Unlimited, the charity responsible for running Devon and Torbay’s library services, has appointed a new Chief Executive. Alex Kittow is currently Chief Executive of Bristol-based charity Southmead Development Trust and will succeed Libraries Unlimited’s founding Chief Executive, Ciara Eastell, OBE, when he takes on his new position from 1 June. Kittow has been in his current role for nine years, playing a pivotal role in increasing the traded income, securing and delivering a number of contracts and grant-funded projects. Under his leadership the combined annual turnover across all the charity’s assets has increased to over £40million which includes many start-up businesses, social enterprises and charities delivering services to the local community.

Dundee Heritage Trust announces new Chief Executive

Dundee Heritage Trust has appointed Deirdre Robertson as Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Chief Operating Officer and Advisor for Tate and board member of Dundee Contemporary Arts, Robertson brings voluntary, non-executive and senior executive experience in UK charities, arts and education, including the museum and galleries sector. She is currently Chair of the Exhibiting Societies of Scottish Artists and Trustee of West Ward Works and has previously served on the Coastal Community Fund, Big Lottery Scotland Committee, the board of Craft Scotland and project teams overseeing major capital projects at Napier University’s Grade C listed Craiglockhart campus, the Grade A listed Marischal College of Aberdeen, Tate Britain, Tate Modern and Tate St Ives.

New Chief Operating Officer for Business in the Community

Business in the Community, The Prince’s Responsible Business Network, has announced that it has appointed Drake Dubin, Commissioner at the US/UK Fulbright Commission, as its new Chief Operating Officer. Dubin joins Business in the Community’s management group, working on the development and implementation of the charity’s strategic objectives. In his role as Commissioner at the US/UK Fulbright Commission and as a Trustee for Georgetown University in the UK he has been instrumental in establishing charitable vehicles to facilitate fundraising with their respective donor communities.

Plan International UK appoints Director of Communications, Campaigns and UK programmes

Plan International UK has appointed Katie Morrison as its new Director of Communications, Campaigns and UK Programmes. Morrison joins from Great Ormond Street Hospital and Charity, where she was Deputy Director of Communications, providing strategic comms leadership and overseeing external affairs and internal comms across both organisations. At Plan International UK she will work alongside the organisation’s recently appointed Director of Fundraising, Alan Gosschalk, as part of a new leadership structure aimed at driving Plan International UK’s public engagement work.