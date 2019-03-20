Charities & travellers unite to deliver donated prosthetic legs to Africa

Legs4Africa is enlisting travellers to Africa to help it deliver prosthetic legs to where they need to go in a new project with Emmaus Bristol.

Legs4Africa is a Bristol based charity that sends over prosthetic legs that would otherwise end up in landfill. While it is now collecting and recycling over a thousand prosthetic legs a year, the challenge has always been how to get them to where they are needed without costing the charity a lot of money.

The ‘Deliver a Leg’ project launched at the beginning of the year and utilises travellers who are already venturing to the countries the charity works in, asking them to use some of their luggage allowance to transport equipment to its partner mobility centres. Emmaus in Bristol provides Legs4Africa with luggage bags for volunteers to carry the components in when they fly.

The charity is asking charity workers, adventurers or people doing business in Africa to become a Leg Deliverer. People can contact it through the site to let it know they are travelling and willing to help.

Poppy Jacobs, a leg deliverer in December 2018, said: