Londoners asked to donate coats to homeless people this Winter

The ninth annual Wrap Up London collection campaign runs from 11-13 November this year. Londoners are invited to donate good quality, unwanted coats to benefit homeless people during the Winter months.

The campaign is run by Hands On London, a charity founded in 2010 that helps the third sector source volunteers for their service.

Coat drop-off points will be available at the following Tube stations in London from 11-13 November:

Liverpool Street

Waterloo

Kings Cross

London Bridge

Victoria

Canary Wharf.

More than 8,800 people were found to be sleeping rough on London Streets in 2018, a figure that has doubled since 2010/11.

Last November, over 1,200 people gave their time to Wrap Up London to collect over 27,000 warm coats and distribute them to over 100 charities.

Other drop-off points

Safestore, the UK’s largest self-storage company, is again supporting the campaign. It has created drop-off points at Safestore locations in Kings Cross, Notting Hill, Chiswick and Clapham where members of the public can donate coats for an extended time period from 11th to 24th November during standard opening hours.

The company will also provide storage space at several of its stores to facilitate the sorting, storage and distribution of thousands of coats to over 100 charities, homeless shelters, vulnerable women and children centres, elderly people in need and refugees.

The Safestore locations accepted donated coats during this period are:

Safestore Chiswick – Chiswick Lane, 22 Sutton Lane North, Great West Road, W4 4LD

– Chiswick Lane, 22 Sutton Lane North, Great West Road, W4 4LD Safestore Clapham – 4 Timber Mill Way, Gauden Road, SW4 6LY

– 4 Timber Mill Way, Gauden Road, SW4 6LY Safestore Notting Hill – Camelford Walk, Clarendon Road, W11 1TX

– Camelford Walk, Clarendon Road, W11 1TX Safestore King’s Cross – 79-79 Pentonville Road, N1 9LG

The QE11 Centre in Westminster is also accepting donated coats on certain dates, as is the Broadgate Centre at Liverpool Street Station.

All coats must be donated by 24th November 2019.

Thanks to @MetroUK for sharing the message about #WrapUpLondon coat collection & thanks to @TfL who host Tube station collections 🎉5 DAYS TO GO🎉

👉https://t.co/WeoFCZrwrV👈 for all the information you need to help people at risk this winter #WrapUpFamily ❤#SpreadTheWord 📣 pic.twitter.com/Yb4WEc25xP — Wrap Up London (@WrapUpLondon) November 6, 2019

Jon Meech, CEO, Hands on London, thanked Safestore for its ongoing support, saying: “Safestore has been a key partner for Wrap up London since 2012 and we’re really grateful for the invaluable free storage space provided at four stores across London. Their support has a huge impact on the coat collection campaign as it allows us to collect, store, sort and pack up all the donated coats so that they can be easily distributed to people across the capital this winter.”

Shahid Kadodia, Digital & Marketing Director at Safestore added: “We are delighted to be helping Wrap Up London for the eighth consecutive year. It’s a really great cause which supports many vulnerable people during this cold time of year. So please come in store today to donate unwanted coats and help us to keep Londoners warm this winter.”