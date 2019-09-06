DFID Small Charities Challenge Fund opens for new grant round

Small UK-based development charities delivering international development projects can now apply for a grant through the latest round of DFID’s Small Charities Challenge Fund (SCCF).

The SCCF is open to organisations with an income of less than £250,000, which can access grants of up to £50,000 to help them respond to global challenges such as improving girls’ education, tackling climate change, and promoting access to healthcare in the developing world. Grants for larger charities are also available.

The new phase of funding follows a two-year pilot scheme. Bristol-based Legs4Africa (pictured) was one of the funding recipients.

Legs4Africa Director Phil Tunstall said:

“Over 100 amputees in West Africa have received prosthetic legs and rehabilitation since we received our first SCCF grant. UK aid helped us with our project design, getting our policies and procedures in order, and with project funding, all of this has made our small charity grow and become more accountable and professional. This is important, because it means we can help so many more amputees walk again and find their independence.”

Grants are available for projects up to of two years in duration. Those on offer are:

Project grants of up £50,000 for small British charities. Eligible projects will last up to two years, be implemented in DFID priority countries where the need is greatest, and will aim to improve the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable.

Capacity Development grants – up to six grants worth up to £100,000 for larger organisations. These grants are aimed at expert CSOs and networks of CSOs that can deliver specialist capacity development in small UK-based charities in areas including finance, communications and governance.

The first review date for applications is 28 November 2019. More information is available on the UK Aid Direct site.