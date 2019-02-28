14 brands supporting charities: corporate fundraising round up

Here are 14 of the corporate partnerships with charities to have caught our eye this month, from Deutsche Bank’s fundraising for Cure Leukaemia, to Iceland’s new partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK, and Dunelm’s with Macmillan.

Deutsche Bank & Cure Leukaemia

Deutsche Bank raised £1.2m for Cure Leukaemia in 2018 as one of its two UK Charities of the Year, more than the first year of any previous partnership. Thousands of Deutsche Bank staff across the UK helped achieve this total through volunteering, quizzes, physical challenges, raffles and many more fundraising initiatives as well as a hackathon to develop prototype mobile apps to benefit blood cancer patients worldwide (main image). The biggest single impact came from the bank’s ‘One Day’ salary giving initiative, which raised over £630,000 for Cure Leukaemia. This will fund a pioneering Therapy Acceleration Laboratory at the University of Oxford, which will drive the development of new personalised blood cancer therapies.

Image: England captain Gareth Southgate during the One Day event.

Maxol & Aware NI

Maxol, with the help of staff and customers, has raised £23,000 in Northern Ireland for charity partner, AWARE. Maxol ran companywide fundraising initiatives to raise money for AWARE NI including ‘Top up by Ten’ in the summer and the Christmas Coffee Cup Campaign in November and December. The funds raised by Maxol will go towards helping AWARE increase awareness of positive mental wellbeing in local communities and help to provide support groups and education programmes across the country.

We've just found out that @MorganStanley have chosen us as their new charity partner, and we couldn't be more excited! This will be truly game-changing for young people facing cancer in London https://t.co/7fXumY3msd pic.twitter.com/FfO58wqoJY — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) February 5, 2019

Morgan Stanley & Teenage Cancer Trust

Morgan Stanley has announced a new two-year charity partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust. The new partnership was voted for by employees following a week-long poll. The partnership will see employees aiming to raise £500,000, which will be matched by the Morgan Stanley International Foundation, to raise a total of at least £1million. This support will help create a new, pioneering Teenage Cancer Trust hospital ward in London, along with a new team of expert nurses across London and the South East who will provide specialist care in hospital and at home.

We’re delighted to announce that, after a Bank wide vote, our employees have chosen @Mind as our charity of the year 2019. Mind strives to provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. We're looking forward to helping them achieve their goal! pic.twitter.com/FAQbXlKTep — Aldermore Bank (@AldermoreBank) January 29, 2019

Aldermore & Mind

Specialist bank Aldermore has chosen Mind as its Charity of the Year for 2019. Mind was the winning selection after a shortlist of charities were put to a bank-wide employee vote. In support of Mind, Aldermore will hold a series of planned fundraising events throughout 2019, everything from bake sales to sponsored runs, and the Bank will match the amount raised at each event via its ‘pound for pound’ scheme.

Proud to be working with Iceland Foods as they make a £1m commitment to Alzheimer's Research UK ⁦@icelandrichard⁩ ⁦@IcelandFoods⁩ https://t.co/OJ3CoP1OMo — Hilary Evans (@HilaryAlzUK) February 7, 2019

Iceland & Alzheimer’s Research UK

Iceland will invest £1m in Alzheimer’s Research UK in a partnership with the charity for 2019. The money will fund research searching for a cure as well as efforts to raise awareness of the debilitating disease Iceland is to hold a charity fundraising week from 8 June, with in-store activities involving both staff and customers. Iceland has supported Alzheimer’s Research UK previously, between 2011 and 2013 and has raised £15m for dementia causes since 2010.

Dallas Burston Polo Club & The Shakespeare Hospice

Dallas Burston Polo Club has chosen The Shakespeare Hospice as charity partner. As its partner, the hospice will receive a donation of profits at major events and have representatives on site raising funds and awareness. The Shakespeare Hospice will be the exclusive beneficiary for the majority of DBPC events throughout 2019. It was at the Bonfire Night event in November last year that the Polo Club began raising funds for The Shakespeare Hospice. The annual extravaganza saw a record breaking 7000+ attendees enjoying the festivities, with hospice fundraisers on hand with buckets throughout the grounds to take donations from the public. Dallas Burston Polo Club then donated a further £3,000 from ticket sales after the event.

McCarthy & Stone & Coram Beanstalk

McCarthy & Stone’s CEO John Tonkiss has presented Coram Beanstalk with a cheque for £15,000 to kickstart the company’s pledge to raise at least £100,000 during 2019 to help support the charity’s reading support programmes. The presentation took place at Liverpool Central Library this week as part of a special visit made by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall who was there to meet Coram Beanstalk volunteers and some of the children supported by them.

Ten Hill Place & Bowel Cancer UK

Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel Ten Hill Place is adapting its facilities to accommodate guests who have been affected by cancer. Ten Hill Place is making alterations to all disabled toilets in its 129-bedroom Old Town building to make its services easier to use for guests who have a stoma. These redesigns come as Surgeons Quarter embarks upon a yearlong partnership with Bowel Cancer UK to raise £50,000 in 2019.

Morrisons & CLIC Sargent

Morrisons is to extend its national charity partnership with CLIC Sargent for an extra year – until 2021. Morrisons’ colleagues overwhelmingly supported the move to continue the current three-year agreement with CLIC Sargent, which has so far raised more than £7million. The partnership, which has a current fundraising target of £10 million, had been due to end in February 2020. It will now extend to February 2021 with a new target of £13 million. The additional money raised will fund a new CLIC Sargent ‘Home from Home’ near the Christie Hospital in Manchester, which will be a national centre for specialist childhood cancer treatments such as Proton Beam Therapy, CAR-T Treatment and Genome Sequencing.

Hall & Woodhouse @BadgerPubs beat their fundraising target in support of 8 Air Ambulance charities.https://t.co/8gKjUfHB7Y pic.twitter.com/VYePOz4Tpg — Devon Air Ambulance (@DevonAirAmb) February 18, 2019

Hall & Woodhouse & air ambulances

Dorset brewer Hall & Woodhouse has raised £114,287 in aid of eight local air ambulance charities in the past year, including Devon Air Ambulance. At the beginning of 2018, Hall & Woodhouse’s team members voted to make the eight Air Ambulances their official charity partners until 2020. Through the partnership, Devon, Dorset and Somerset, Great Western, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent Surrey Sussex, London, Thames Valley and Wiltshire Air Ambulance will receive support from the company. Throughout the year, 52 pubs in H&W’s managed house estate across the south, came together to raise as much money as possible through a variety of fundraising initiatives such as quiz nights, sponsored events and family fun days.

Dunelm & Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support and Dunelm have announced a two-year fundraising partnership. Over the next two years, Dunelm hopes to raise £1million for Macmillan which could fund 18 Macmillan professionals for one year – from nurses and physiotherapists to financial advisors and family support workers. Dunelm’s colleagues will be taking part in local and national fundraising events, from record breaking attempts and fancy-dress days, to braving the shave and sponsored runs. To maximise fundraising, Dunelm will be donating 5p from every cup of tea sold through its coffee shop brand Pausa to the charity, as well as selling Macmillan fundraising merchandise in 170+ stores. If colleagues wish to personally raise funds for another charity, Dunelm will help Macmillan further through its match funding program.

John Lewis & WaterAid

WaterAid has launched a three-year partnership with the John Lewis Foundation, which will help empower communities in Sant Ravi Das Nagar (Bhadohi), India, where John Lewis & Partners carpets are made, by bringing clean water and sanitation to their communities. The Foundation will donate £100,000 per year to provide 15,000 people in Sant Ravi Das Nagar (Bhadohi) district in Uttar Pradesh with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, while also running a hygiene education programme to reach more than 100,000 people.

BT & Jāṅgala

BT is supporting Walthamstow-based charity Jāṅgala in its efforts to provide connectivity in humanitarian situations, including refugee, disaster relief and at-sea rescue. Jāṅgala has developed low-cost easy-to-use internet access systems for humanitarian emergencies which include, the first Wi-Fi network in the Jungle, refugee camp in Calais. For its work, it has recently been awarded TEAC UK’s Special Award. BT Emergency Response team will use Jāṅgala technology and BT will support it with funding and technical expertise as it increases the sophistication of its tools and expands its global operations.

Today our friends at @matalan have revealed their #BeASuperStar total raised for @AlderHey was £623,000, bringing the 5 year amount to £2.7m -THIS IS AMAZING GUYS! Watch this video about the impact of the campaigns on the families involved https://t.co/hRnU0J4msB — Alder Hey Children's Charity (@AlderHeyCharity) February 26, 2019

Matalan & Alder Hey Children’s Charity

Matalan‘s Superstars campaign has raised £623,000 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, bringing its five year, five campaign total for the charity to £2.7m. Activity included special merchandise, such as its Superstars pyjamas and a single called Reach for the Stars and featuring Grace Lee, Lauren Clarke and the Alder Hey Matalan Choir.

And finally:

Dragon Awards

The Dragon Awards are seeking entrants. The City of London Corporation, which runs the Lord Mayor’s Dragon Awards, wants to hear from firms of all sizes and sectors that going the extra mile to make a difference, from championing diversity to running volunteering and social mobility schemes. And for the first time this year, the Lord Mayor’s Dragon Awards will have an award solely celebrating digital skills initiatives.

Main image: winners of the Deutsche Bank hackathon event to develop prototype mobile apps to benefit blood cancer patients.