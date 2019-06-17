Irish charities share fund worth over €1 million

Seven charities based in Ireland have received donations as part of the Movement for Good awards.

The awards, set up by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, will see a total of over €1 million given to charities across Ireland and the UK this summer. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 gifts of over €1,000 available for donation.

Friends of the Coombe, Dogs in Distress, St Vincent de Paul, Hugh’s House and Our Lady’s Hospice are among the charities in Ireland which will receive €1000, following public support from around the country.

100 charities voted for

More than 1,700 people took part in the nomination processin Ireland, voting for over 100 charities. A further 3,500 people took part in Northern Ireland, where an additional 18 charities will benefit from the award.

In total, 98,000 people across Ireland and the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 7,000 charitable causes from all areas of both countries receiving nominations. The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters across Ireland, David Lane, Managing Director of Ecclesiastical Ireland, said:

“It’s clear that people care deeply about good causes in their local area, and from looking at the nominations, animal welfare and healthcare organisations seemed to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of people from around Ireland”.

Later this summer, a further ten charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive over €50,000 from Ecclesiastical to be put towards the advancement of education, skills, arts, culture and heritage, as well as citizenship or community development.

From 17th June, charities are invited to apply for the grant with applications being assessed against four key areas: impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion. The successful charities will be announced from 30th September 2019.