Two book-related fundraising partnerships for Save the Children

Save the Children and The Book People have renewed their partnership to launch a new book from the winner of The Book People’s 2018 Bedtime Story Competition, ‘The Incredible Journey’ by seven-year-old Tom Burlison from Epsom.

This year’s partnership follows on from the launch of Frasier Cox’s ‘There’s a Boy Just Like Me’ last year, which so far has sold 10,783 copies raising almost £23,000 for Save the Children.

Tom’s story focuses on two main characters Elliot and Ruby, their journeys to school and how imagination can make the world feel so much more exciting. His book was selected from 1,000 entries into the nationwide competition, which challenged young authors aged between five and 11 to write a story on the theme of imagination.

As the overall winner of The Book People’s Bedtime Story Competition, Tom has been working with publisher Little Tiger and illustrator Sara Sanchez to turn his story into a picture book which will be available exclusively from thebookpeople.co.uk in June 2019, with at least 35% of the profits from the sale of each book being donated to Save the Children.

In the charity’s second book-related deal, Ahead of Pippi Longstocking’s 75th birthday on 21 May next year, Stockholm-based The Astrid Lindgren Company is launching a global partnership with Save the Children to support the charity’s work with children on the move, with ambitions to generate more than €750,000.

Olle Nyman, Lindgren’s grandson and CEO of The Astrid Lindgren Company, said:

“I cannot think of any better way to celebrate Pippi’s anniversary than to let her support the world’s most vulnerable children today – girls on the move. My grandmother’s struggle for children’s rights was lifelong. It is possible to see in all her stories, but also in her work as an opinion former and social commentator. She was an ambassador for all children, regardless of their background or life situation. For us at The Astrid Lindgren Company, it is important to continue her work. We are very happy and proud of the opportunity to work with Save the Children.”

Gemma Sherrington, Executive Director of Fundraising & Marketing at Save the Children UK said: