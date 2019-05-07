Midlands charities invited to apply to be M6toll’s 2019 charity partner

Midlands charities have one week left in which to apply to become the Drive for Charity Partner of M6toll, the M6 motorway toll company, for 2019. The selected charity will receive £20,000 through the partnership.

The winner will be selected via an online vote. A runner-up charity will receive £8,000.

Andy Cliffe, chief executive of M6toll, said: “M6toll’s Drive For Charity initiative has already donated more than £1million during the 15 years since the road opened, and we are now calling on local people to help distribute this year’s cash.”

He explained: “Our commitment to the welfare of our local community doesn’t end when people drove through the toll booths. We care about the towns and villages surrounding the motorway and our Drive For Charity scheme is designed to support them.”

To be eligible charities must not have an annual turnover of more than £20 million, and they must commit to spend any grant received on projects that benefit people living within 15 miles of the M6toll motorway.

Drive for Charity in the Community

In fact, a total of £43,000 will be distributed through the campaign, with additional monthly donations of up to £1,500 continuing throughout the year through the Drive for Charity in the Community scheme. The campaign runs from August 2019 to July 2020.

Applications for the Drive For Charity Partner 2019 competition are open.

Nominations close at midnight on Tuesday 14 May. A shortlist of five charities will then go through to a public online vote.

The overall winner will be announced on Thursday 15 August 2019.