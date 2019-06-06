Gatwick Airport Parking and Savoo in fundraising campaign for Brake

Savoo have launched a two-week campaign with Official Gatwick Airport Parking to raise extra donations for road safety charity Brake. They are promoting the issue of road safety as people book airport parking and plan to drive for their summer holidays.

From 3rd to 16th June, every time someone books airport parking with Official Gatwick Airport Parking (OGAP) through online voucher and moneysaving site Savoo, Savoo will donate 4% of the value of each booking to Brake.

The campaign follows other charity and retailer partnerships developed by Savoo including one between Stroke Association and Ryman and Alzheimers Research UK and Wickes.

Like the OGAP campaign with summer holiday and parking bookings, there is usually a specific and relevant time period for each campaign.

Savoo has included the Gatwick Airport Parking opportunity in its blog post on 10 ways to save on your holiday before you set off.

It has also published advice on essential checks to make before a long drive, as part of its spport of Brake. As well as checking your car’s fluids and tyre pressures, they recommend:

keeping a breakdown kit in the boot

checking you have brakedown cover

having your car insurance details to hand

and ensuring you sleep well before driving.

How the Savoo partnership with Brake and OGAP works

1. Sign up for a Savoo account and select Brake as your chosen charity.

2. Explore Savoo’s latest deals for Official Gatwick Airport Parking, including up to 60% off when you prebook.

3. Click on the offer and click through to book your airport parking.

4. Make sure the deal is applied once you reach the checkout.

5. Once your booking is complete, Savoo will donate 4% of your booking total to Brake, provided your booking falls within the given dates.

6. Once you’ve picked Brake as your chosen charity on Savoo, any deals and voucher codes you use to save money will mean a free donation for the charity.

