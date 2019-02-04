Stuart Etherington to step down as Chief Executive of NCVO

Stuart Etherington is to step down as Chief Executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, after 25 years in the role.

NCVO‘s membership has grown from 400 when Sir Stuart Etherington took up his post in 1994 to over 14,000 today. He was knighted in 2010 for services to the voluntary sector.

Recruitment for his successor has begun, with an open application process launching today (4 February).

The deadline for applications is Friday 15 March 2019 with an appointment expected to be made in the summer. The process is being managed by the executive search agency Green Park and the interview panel will consist of: Peter Kellner, Chair of NCVO, Paul Breckell, Treasurer of NCVO, Tiger de Souza, Trustee of NCVO, Julia Cleverdon, Chair of the NCVO human resources and renumeration committee, and Julia Unwin, Chair of the Independent Inquiry into the Future of Civil Society. Their recommendation will then be subject to final approval by NCVO’s trustee board.

Etherington said:

“It has been a huge privilege to work alongside the incredible people and organisations that make up our sector. I would strongly encourage anyone to consider applying for this job. The pace of change in the sector has been phenomenal over the last twenty-five years, and this is a trend I am sure will continue, making this an immensely exciting and rewarding role. “You will have the privilege of leading a high-performing organisation full of talented staff providing practical support to thousands of members every year, while also playing a crucial role in shaping a wider policy environment that enables charities and volunteering to thrive.”

Peter Kellner, Chair of NCVO, said: