FT launches campaign to fund 100 days of Childline

The Financial Times has launched a campaign in partnership with NSPCC that will see the FT aim to raise enough money to fund Childline for 100 days.
The FT 100 Unforgettable Days Campaign launches today and will see the FT target FTSE businesses and individual readers to encourage them to fund Childline on a day of their choosing that has personal significance to them.
It costs £30,000 to run Childline for a day, so the FT is looking for organisations and individuals to sponsor one or more days each to reach its £3m target.
From now until the end of October, the FT will feature a series of print and digital adverts that will show companies and readers how they can turn an ordinary day into an unforgettable one by funding the helpline. The charity also hopes to inspire readers and companies to go on to become supporters.
Created by NSPCC Senior Partnerships Manager Caron Stewart and the charity’s Childline fundraising board of volunteers, the campaign’s adverts contrast headlines from unforgettable days in history (such as the day the Beatles released ‘Abbey Road’) with life-changing days for children (such as the first time sharing their worries with Childline).
The partnership builds on the existing fundraising proposition launched by the charity in 2016, inviting companies to sponsor Childline for One Unforgettable Day.
Jon Slade, Chief Commercial Officer of the Financial Times, said:
“At the Financial Times, we know what an incredible role the NSPCC and its Childline service are playing as we battle through this pandemic. It has never been more important that young people have somewhere they can go to share their worries and concerns.
“I am delighted to be working with the NSPCC on the FT 100 Unforgettable Days campaign. We hope to inspire British businesses and individuals alike to connect their support of Childline to a meaningful moment in their lives. We want to see lots of companies come on board and help us reach our £3m target.”
NSPCC Chief Executive Peter Wanless said:
“This partnership provides us with an invaluable opportunity to use the FT’s channels and trusted relationships with its readers to encourage the most influential people in business to sponsor Childline for One Unforgettable Day.
“This pandemic is the greatest challenge we’ve faced in decades. During lockdown Childline provided a vital lifeline for young people, supporting mental health issues and being there for children trapped at home in abusive environments. As the country looks to move from crisis to recovery, this campaign will offer the urgent support we need through times of great uncertainty, to be there for children who will need us more than ever.”
