The Childhood Trust announces new campaign to target food poverty

The Childhood Trust has launched a new matched fundraising campaign to help charities provide more meals throughout the year for children and young people struggling with food insecurity and food poverty.

The Big Dinner is offering grants to charities in the form of matched funds to provide meals for thousands more disadvantaged children across London. The offer of funding is open to all charities that provide or would like to provide meals and snacks to disadvantaged children or re-distribute food to projects that support children.

The fundraising campaign will run for one week from the 10-17 April and operate in the same way as The Childhood Trust’s Summer Give and Christmas Challenge campaigns. The Childhood Trust’s campaigns, which are operated in partnership with The Big Give have raised £4.46m in the last 12 months for 178 projects supporting disadvantaged children in London. 2018’s one-week Christmas Challenge raised £1,919,674 for 75 projects.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust said:

“We’ve launched The Big Dinner campaign because no child in the capital should ever be hungry due to poverty. We want to support the expansion of the excellent work being delivered by charities throughout London and our campaigns are a proven way of bringing donors together to generate much needed funding. If you’re a charity providing meals and snacks, distributing or redistributing food or providing food parcels to families in need then the Big Dinner campaign is a must for you.”

Applications for charities to join The Big Dinner campaign open on 14 January 2019. Charities interested in participating should apply and register their project via TheBigGive.org.