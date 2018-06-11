Summer Give launches with new research from Childhood Trust

The Summer Give launches today (11 June), along with research published by The Childhood Trust that shows that half of disadvantaged children in London supported by 22 charities have witnessed violence and drug taking during the holidays.

In addition, two-thirds (65%) of children and young people are frightened of being attacked or exploited, while rising childcare costs mean half of kids under 11 could be left home alone unless a charity is running project to support them.

The Childhood Trust has today launched the research along with this year’s Summer Give campaign, which is run in partnership with The Big Give, and funds grassroots charities and projects across London.

The Summer Give online match funding campaign runs from all this week, from 12pm Monday 11 June – 12pm on Friday 15 June, and will raise funds for 48 charities supporting disadvantaged children this summer. All donations will be doubled while match funds last. The Summer Give 2018 is the fourth Summer Give campaign. Last year’s Summer Give raised over £778,000 for 36 charities.

Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust, Laurence Guinness said:

“Children are facing a summer holiday from hell this year. Violence, gangs and drugs are out of control in some areas and kids as young as 5 and 6 are left to wander the streets terrified, hungry and bored while their parents struggle to make a living. With reduced government funding it’s left up to charities to change this. Our Summer Give campaign doubles all donations to provide a lifeline for London’s poorest kids, funding projects to help keep kids safe, well fed and engaged in fun activities throughout the holidays.”

Matthew Patten, Chief Executive, Mayor’s Fund for London said: