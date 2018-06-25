The Childhood Trust’s Summer Give raises over £1m

The Childhood Trust has announced that just over £1 million has been raised in its most successful Summer Give campaign ever.

The campaign ran in partnership with the The Big Give, with funds doubled by The Childhood Trust and the charity’s major donors to an overall total of £1,002,451. The money is expected to support over 15,000 disadvantaged children and young people in London this summer.

This year’s Summer Give campaign was backed by The Childhood Trust’s A Summer Holiday From Hell report, which found that 54% of children have witnessed violence and a further 48% have seen drug misuse during the holidays. In addition, 45% of charities supporting children say youth violence in their community is “out of control”.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust said:

“No child in the capital should have to spend the summer frightened, hungry or alone. Too many working families can’t afford a holiday, childcare or even enough to eat so the £1m+ we’ve raised provides a lifeline for children and young people who need support. We want to thank everyone who donated and especially all our charity partners for the incredible services they provide to vulnerable children.”

This year’s campaign was backed pro-bono by an advertising campaign created by The ARC Agency as well as design agency Little Yellow Duck who designed the report. The campaign engaged an audience of over 3m Londoners and was actively promoted by community social media partners Nextdoor to all their London users. The levels of engagement meant that every £1 the Childhood Trust invested in the campaign generated £4.60 for the participating charities.