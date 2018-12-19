LightTheWorld charity vending machines open in London for Christmas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed special vending machines in London, at its Hyde Park Visitors Centre to encourage people to donate items for those in need this Christmas.

The UK launch of the Giving Machines is an expansion of the Church’s #LightTheWorld campaign during the Christmas season, which asks people to take the 25 days leading up to Christmas and turn it into a season of service. As part of this it is encouraging people to donate items at the special vending machines in a number of countries. In addition to London, the machines are located in Salt Lake City, Utah; Gilbert, Arizona; New York; and Manila.

People can purchase a variety of items to donate, including food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, and wheelchairs to the Church’s partner charities, which in the UK are CARE International UK, Royal British Legion and Hammersmith & Fulham Foodbank.

The machines will be available until the end of December. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to partner charities for the purchased item or for items or services of greater need based on their discretion.

All administrative costs for this campaign and costs associated with its nonprofit partners are covered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Last year’s single Giving Machine in Salt Lake City resulted in more than $550,000 raised for local and global charities.

Elder Brent H. Nielson, a senior leader for the Church, said: