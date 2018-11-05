Over 100 UK & European hotel breaks offered to help charities raise funds

Charity Escapes is offering over 100 UK and European luxury hotel breaks to charities to help them raise money at their Autumn and Winter fundraising events.

Not-for-profit Charity Escapes sources donated hotel breaks to help raise money for good causes, working with a variety of hotel donors including Luxury Hotel Partners, Hilton Hotels, MalMaison, and Staybridge Suites.

Charity Escapes take the donated breaks and place them into charity fundraising events, where they are sold as auction or raffle prizes to help raise money. Charities that have benefitted so far include Action for Children, Teenage Cancer Trust, Marie Curie, Lord Tavener’s and many more including smaller regional charities.

While Charity Escapes take a small percentage from the money raised by the prize to help cover costs, there is no other cost to the charity when they take a donated prize.

Rick McCordall, Project Director said:

“We are delighted to have secured these breaks but we’re conscious the event fundraising season is already in full swing. We want any charity that is organising a Gala dinner or fundraising event over the next 3-4 months to get in touch as it’s very likely we can offer a prize to help them raise more money. Only last month, Tiny Lives Trust raised £2500 from one of our prizes, so we know it works!” “The prizes available include weekend breaks at top hotels in cities including Budapest, Munich, Stockholm, Leeds, Cardiff and other great UK and European locations. We are aiming to help raise over £25,000 for many good causes in the next 3 months from these prizes alone.”

More information is available on the Charity Escapes website, or by emailing Charity Accounts Executive Katie Johnston.