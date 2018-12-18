Scottish Children’s Lottery raises over £3 million

The Scottish Children’s Lottery has now raised £3 million to support children and young people in Scotland.

The funding generated by the lottery supports children and young people’s charities working in all 32 local authorities, with a focus on four key areas: early years’ intervention, education and health, employment skills and employability, and community development and citizenship.

Since the launch of the Scottish Children’s Lottery in 2016, nearly 200 awards ranging from £1,000 to £50,000 have been distributed to support the development and potential of children and young people in Scotland.

Some of the charities supported by the Scottish Children’s Lottery in 2018 include:

The Yard in Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee, which received £31,022. It provides creative adventure play experiences that encourage disabled children and young people to have fun, take risks and build friendships.

Moving On Employment Project in Shetland (£20,000). The Shetland charity provides employability support and helps individuals build up their confidence, skills and knowledge. The award from the Scottish Children’s Lottery will help fund the charity’s Transition service, which helps young people with additional support needs in the local community.

Balivanich Community Leisure Area Group on the Isle of Benbecula (£21,653). The charity is committed to replacing the equipment at the local play park, which is over 10 years old and the only play facility in the area. The funding from the Scottish Children’s Lottery will help provide local children, young people and families with a safe, stimulating and well equipped space.

Home-Start Wigtownshire in Dumfries & Galloway (£15,204). The Stranraer-based charity offers support to families with children under the age of five, who may be going through difficult times due to physical illness, mental health issues, postnatal illness, disability and social or geographical isolation. The Scottish Children’s Lottery funding will help the charity offer practical and emotional support to local families throughout Wigtownshire.

Belville Community Garden Trust in Greenock (£24,000). This is an open-access, urban growing facility, teaching food growing skills, cookery and construction to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and acting as a first stepping stone to employability. The grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery will allow the charity to continue offer long-term placements to young people, and work with local schools to create an exciting outdoor growing space.

Kirsteen Campbell, trustee of Chance to Connect, which operates as a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery, said: