Record year of fundraising for charity lotteries

It has been a record year of fundraising by charity lotteries, according to the Gambling Commission’s annual statistics.

The figures show that the sector raised £296 million in the year to March 2018, up from £256 million last year.

Fundraising by the National Lottery is also growing again. The statistics show an increase in the percentage to good causes from society lotteries – at 43.8% – up from 43.5% last year – and in the percentage to good causes from the National Lottery, at 21.7% – up from 21.5% last year.

Welcoming the record year of fundraising, Lotteries Council Chair, Tony Vick, praised players of charity lotteries for helping raise a record amount and said that the growth in good causes funding across both charity lotteries and the National Lottery was a “win-win” for the country.

Vick said:

“This has been a great year of charity fundraising by charity lotteries, with charities across the country benefitting as a result. Our thanks go to charity lottery players across Britain who have helped the sector make a record amount for good causes. “The charity lottery sector has a huge amount of fundraising talent within it – both staff and volunteers – and charities such as hospices, air ambulances, community groups and sports teams benefit as a result. Given the tough charity fundraising climate this growth in income is very welcome. “We also welcome that both charity lottery funding and National Lottery funding is on a growth trajectory, which is a win-win for the country and makes clear that both types of lottery can grow together.”

Malcolm Fleming, Chair of The Lotteries Council Public Affairs Committee, added: