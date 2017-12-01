Scottish Children’s Lottery raises £1m in first year

The Scottish Children’s Lottery has raised £1 million for children and young people’s charities across Scotland in its first year.

More than 50 charities and project have already received funding ranging from £1,000 to £50,000, and the Scottish Children’s Lottery is now calling for more organisations and projects to apply for awards. The money raised is used to support children and young people’s charities and projects across four key areas: early years’ intervention, education and health, employment skills and employability, and community development and citizenship.

Charities that have benefitted in the lottery’s first year include Enable Scotland in Cumbernauld, Fischy Music in Edinburgh (main image), and Bobath Scotland Cerebral Palsy Centre in Glasgow. Enable Scotland received £23,777, helping the charity’s RASCALS project which provides after school support for children with learning disabilities and is the only service of its kind in Lanarkshire. Fischy Music received £11,696, while Bobath Scotland Cerebral Palsy Centre received £11,770.

The Scottish Children’s Lottery operates a twice weekly draw, shown on STV, with an accompanying raffle. It is an umbrella lottery scheme encompassing four separate charities and their society lotteries: Chance to Study, Chance to Flourish, Chance to Succeed and Chance to Connect.

Chance to Flourish supports projects working within the area of social development of pre-school children and their families and carers, Chance to Study supports projects which aim to improve children’s education through school years and ensure that all young people in Scotland have the opportunity to learn, develop and fulfil their potential, Chance to Succeed supports projects that focus on employability and employment skills, and Chance to Connect supports projects working in the areas of community development and citizenship.

Charities interested in applying for funding should visit the relevant site to check eligibility and download an application pack and guidance note.

Hugh Hall, Chair of The Scottish Children’s Lottery said:

“We are delighted that funding raised through The Scottish Children’s Lottery is already making a big impact to a great many very worthy causes across the country – all thanks to the Scottish public who have signed up to the twice weekly lottery prize draws. We are very grateful to them and it is wonderful that, due to their generous support, we are celebrating our first anniversary by marking our first £1 million raised. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to make a real difference to the lives of children and young people in Scotland.”

Main image: Fischy Music at Pirniehall Primary School, Edinburgh © Sandy Young Photography.

