Worldwide Cancer Research & BTA partner on charity’s expansion

Scottish charity Worldwide Cancer Research is relocating from its base in St Andrews to new headquarters in Edinburgh, and recruiting over 25 new members of staff.

Worldwide Cancer Research is working with BTA on the project, which believes it is the biggest and broadest recruitment campaign ever undertaken for a Scottish charity. BTA will be working across all departments to recruit the staff, beginning this month and continuing to April 2019. The new roles will span all areas of the charity’s operations, from research to communications.

From its base in Stirling, BTA’s entire team will be involved in a campaign that will see them engage with thousands of applicants from the private, public and voluntary sectors. The recruitment process will involve weeks of candidate screening and the team will sit in on over 25 days of interviewing.

BTA’s joint Chief Executive, Bruce Tait said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Worldwide Cancer Research as part of this exciting development. For some charities, this rate of recruitment might have caused issues, but Worldwide Cancer Research’s strong operational culture of “Together We Can” makes a campaign like this possible. In fact, it’s a great way to develop a cross-organisational culture amongst a large staff group, all recruited through the same process at the same time. We are determined to find them many great new employees.”

Dr Helen Rippon, CEO of Worldwide Cancer Research, said: