Salon launches to raise funds for local hospice & provide student work experience

A social enterprise has launched to raise funds for Scotland’s Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, provide work experience for Glasgow students and make clients feel good about looking good.

Beauty with a Conscience is a partnership between the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, and Glasgow Clyde College, and will offer high quality, ethical beauty treatments at a new salon and retail outlet in the city’s Battlefield Road.

Funding of £41,000 has been granted by the charity Glasgow Clyde Education Foundation, which supports new approaches to learning for the students and communities served by the College, to enable the project to get off the ground.

All of the profits raised from the venture will go to support the work of the new £21 million Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice which opened its doors to patients for the first time earlier this month.

The Beauty with a Conscience salon will offer customers a wide range of beauty treatments including manicures and pedicures, eyelash and eyebrow shaping, make up and facial waxing with all the products used being ethically sourced where possible and the work carried out by fully qualified students from Glasgow Clyde College.

The work experience the students gain forms a key element of their NC Beauty Care and Make- Up Course at the college.

The venture is an evolution of an existing charity shop and alongside the beauty treatments on offer, the new outlet will also incorporate an upmarket gift shop selling a range of high quality goods including candles, jewellery, greetings cards and bags. Doors officially opened on 5 December and further information is available on Facebook. Appointments can be booked in person at the salon or by calling 0141 632 6128.

Ann Loughrey, Commercial Business Manager at the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, said: