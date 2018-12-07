Salon launches to raise funds for local hospice & provide student work experience

A social enterprise has launched to raise funds for Scotland’s Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, provide work experience for Glasgow students and make clients feel good about looking good.
Beauty with a Conscience is a partnership between the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, and Glasgow Clyde College, and will offer high quality, ethical beauty treatments at a new salon and retail outlet in the city’s Battlefield Road.
Funding of £41,000 has been granted by the charity Glasgow Clyde Education Foundation, which supports new approaches to learning for the students and communities served by the College, to enable the project to get off the ground.
All of the profits raised from the venture will go to support the work of the new £21 million Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice which opened its doors to patients for the first time earlier this month.
The Beauty with a Conscience salon will offer customers a wide range of beauty treatments including manicures and pedicures, eyelash and eyebrow shaping, make up and facial waxing with all the products used being ethically sourced where possible and the work carried out by fully qualified students from Glasgow Clyde College.
The work experience the students gain forms a key element of their NC Beauty Care and Make- Up Course at the college.
The venture is an evolution of an existing charity shop and alongside the beauty treatments on offer, the new outlet will also incorporate an upmarket gift shop selling a range of high quality goods including candles, jewellery, greetings cards and bags. Doors officially opened on 5 December and further information is available on Facebook. Appointments can be booked in person at the salon or by calling 0141 632 6128.
Ann Loughrey, Commercial Business Manager at the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, said:
“Beauty with a Conscience is an entirely new concept for the charity sector, a commercially focused social enterprise which will raise valuable revenue to support the hospice, with the huge added value of providing meaningful work experience for Glasgow Clyde College students.
“In developing commercial opportunities for the hospice, it’s essential that we maintain the values associated with it, which is why all the products and services on offer will be ethically sourced, where possible. Customers will be treated by students who are fully qualified and who will benefit enormously from valuable experience of the world of work. This can only assist their future career prospects.
“At this stage, our focus is fully on the new salon but, as part of our ongoing aim to develop commercial ventures which can assist the hospice’s work, we will be exploring the potential for expanding this business model further.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]