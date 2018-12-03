2019 charity partner sought for The October Club

The October Club has opened applications for the position of its 2019 charity partner.

Applications are open until 12 February. The October Club funds small and growing charities with a voluntary income of between £500,000 and £2.5 million per annum. The funding is for a transformational project based across several UK regions, and the funds must be used within three years.

One charity is supported each year, and the average amount raised in recent years for charity partners has been £500,000.

The October Club’s 2018 charity is WellChild, while in 2017 it supported The MS Trust.

October saw The October Club raise £700,000 for WellChild at its annual dinner at The Savoy. The event saw over 400 guests attend. Funds were raised via a live and silent auction, with lots including a David Yarrow original image, ‘The Barber off Fairfax’, a private box at Ascot Racecourse and a unique behind the scenes experience at the Royal Ballet at Covent Garden, raising over £384,000. In addition, guests were able to make pledges to support WellChild’s Better At Home Units.

WellChild Chief Executive Colin Dyer said:

“We would like to thank The October Club for their fantastic support in organising this wonderful event and in donating so generously towards WellChild’s work for seriously ill children and their families. Their support will be invaluable as we establish our Better At Home Units across the UK which will allow parents looking after children with complex needs to get the training and vital skills they need to care for them safely at home.”

Chairman of The October Club, Henry Knapman, said:

“WellChild have been a terrific partner throughout this year and the October Club committee was delighted with another hugely successful annual dinner. For 31 years we have been helping smaller UK charities transform their offering and I’m confident that WellChild has the project, the strategy and the management to do just that. We look forward to maintaining our connection with them and watching their success for many years to come.”

The October Club was founded in 1987 by a group of City workers, who decided to hold a fundraising dinner in aid of Leukaemia sufferers. Since then, the Club has held annual dinners, raised over £11 million for transformational charity projects.