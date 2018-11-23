Who’s moving? Charity recruitment round-up

Seven new and recent appointments in the charity sector including CAFOD’s new Director, and new CEOs for ThinkForward, Mayor’s Fund for London, and Marie Curie.

ThinkForward announces new CEO

ThinkForward has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive. Ashley McCaul started in post on 19 November. She is an experienced leader who has held senior positions in the not-for-profit and education sectors for over 20 years. For the last 13 years, she has led the charity, London Skills for Growth, a post-16 education provider with bases across East and South East London.

Depaul UK appoints Executive Director for Fundraising & Communications

Depaul UK has appointed Paul McKenzie as its Executive Director for Fundraising and Communications. McKenzie is currently Head of Philanthropy & Partnerships at Battersea where he grew income from £666,000 to £3million in four years and built up a 17-strong team covering four income streams: corporate, philanthropy, special events and trusts. He has also previously worked for Age UK and Action for Children in various fundraising roles.

Mayor’s Fund for London appoints new Chief Executive

The Mayor’s Fund for London, has announced the appointment of Kirsty McHugh as its new Chief Executive, effective 1 January 2019. McHugh is currently Chief Executive of the Employment Related Services Association (ERSA). Prior to ERSA, she spent over eight years at Business in the Community, as Director of Partnerships and then Director of Regeneration. Her experience includes running the largest employee volunteering programme in the UK, plus running programmes in some of the most deprived parts of the country. She has also recently sat on a Big Lottery Fund panel for the national Building Better Opportunities programme, works with the social investor, Impetus-Private Equity Foundation, and is a board director of a local housing association in East London.

Matthew Reed appointed Chief Executive of Marie Curie

Marie Curie has announced the appointment of Matthew Reed as its new Chief Executive as of February. Reed joins the charity from The Children’s Society where he has been Chief Executive for the last seven years. Previously he was Chief Executive of The Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Marketing Director at Christian Aid. From 2015 to 2016 Matthew was the independent chair of the Birmingham Commission on Child Poverty. Reed has a degree in Theology from the University of Oxford, a degree in Engineering and Management from the University of Nottingham, and a Masters in Management from the University of Surrey.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library appoints Executive Director

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has appointed Marion Gillooly as Executive Director to lead growth initiatives in the UK. Most recently, Gillooly served as the Head of Strategic Development and Innovation for Includem, where she played a key role in achieving service growth and expanding funding through relationships with independent trusts and foundations in her time at Includem. Prior to her work there, Gillooly spent over 12 years in in a variety of public sector roles advising and leading children’s and social care sector initiatives.

Social and Sustainable Capital appoints Gilly Orr as Fund Development Director

Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC) has appointed Gilly Orr as Fund Development Director. Orr joins the team designing, developing and raising investment for new products that SASC plans to launch in the near future, including a fund that will set a benchmark in how capital is made available for meeting housing needs in the charitable sector. She brings extensive experience of large-scale project management in the public, private and third sectors to the SASC team. Prior to joining, she worked in youth services and was Interim Head of Enterprise and Investment at UK Youth and Head of Social Partnerships at Tomorrow’s People. Before this, Orr spent 14 years in journalism.

CAFOD announces new Director

Christine Allen has been announced as the new Director of CAFOD. Allen has held leadership positions at two faith-based international development organisations for the last 17 years. Since 2012, Allen has been the Director of Policy and Public Affairs for Christian Aid. Allen was Progressio’s Executive Director for 11 years, from 2001-2012. Before joining Progressio, she worked for ten years in the area of housing, poverty and social exclusion in the UK as Head of Public Affairs at the National Housing Federation and Education Department Coordinator at CHAS. Her career began as a field worker with the Justice and Peace Commission in the Archdiocese of Liverpool in 1987 and as CAFOD’s campaigns coordinator in 1989.