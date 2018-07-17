Recruitment round-up: who’s moving?

A round-up of some of the sector’s recent people and appointment news.

ACEVO seeks new Chair

ACEVO is seeking a new Chair, following the announcement that Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind, has stepped down for family reasons, with Joe Irvin taking his place until a permanent replacement can be recruited. Interviews are due to take place on 5 October, and the successful appointment will be ratified at ACEVO’s December AGM.

Mathers & Wallsgrove set up charity branding consultancy

John Mathers (R), former CEO of the Design Council, and Bill Wallsgrove (L), an experienced creative director, have teamed up to launch a branding consultancy for charities and social enterprises. Called Mathers & Wallsgrove, the new consultancy will work with charity boards, governors and trustees to define distinctive and compelling propositions that generate more high-quality commercial funding. The agency will be based in London and Brighton and will advise charities on strategy and creative that enables them to ‘think more like brand owners’ and define their specific points of difference.

Kevin Munday appointed CEO of City Year UK

Kevin Munday has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of youth social action charity City Year UK. Munday, who will start work with City Year UK from September joins from the charity ThinkForward. As the founding Chief Executive he developed their breakthrough programme coaching the most disengaged young people to succeed in education and progress into sustained employment.

Marie Curie Chief Executive to step down next Spring

Dr Jane Collins, Chief Executive of Marie Curie has announced that she will step down in Spring 2019. Dr Collins joined Marie Curie as Chief Executive in September 2012. Before that, she was Chief Executive of Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children for 11 years, having previously been medical director of the hospital. Dr Collins was also the Chief Executive of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. Dr Collins’s roles outside Marie Curie include trustee at the King’s Fund, co-chair of the Ambitions in End of Life Care Group, a member of the Cicely Saunders Institute Advisory Council, the Palliative Care Leadership Network and a member of the HELIX Centre of End of Life Care Steering Committee.

David Burrell becomes Chief Executive Officer at Primrose Hospice

Primrose Hospice has appointed David Burrell as its new CEO. He is currently working as Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust having had a long career as a Clinician and Senior Manager and Director in the NHS.

Deanna Wolf joins Money Tree Fundraising as Senior Consultant

Money Tree Fundraising has appointed Deanna Wolf as Senior Consultant – Trust Fundraising. Wolf will lead all aspects of the company’s trust fundraising programme, including account management for all of trust fundraising clients. Wolf brings 16 years’ trust expertise to Money Tree Fundraising. She will join the team on 1 August 2018. This new role for the company will provide additional capacity across all client work but particularly for the trust fundraising and major donor programmes, which will both benefit from a new quality assurance framework that Wolf will develop.

Liz Allen & Bruno van Dyk join Grenzebach Glier and Associates

Grenzebach Glier and Associates has announced that Liz Allen & Bruno van Dyk have joined its UK/Europe team. As Senior Vice President, UK & Europe, van Dyk brings over 20 years experience in development work, university advancement and international activities. Most recently he was Director of Development and Alumni Relations at Durham University. Allen joins as Consulting Vice President, to provide strategic communications counsel to GG+A’s clients. She is currently Director of Strategic and Digital Communications at the American School in London.