Leesa Harwood announces departure from RNLI

Leesa Harwood, RNLI Director of Lifesaving and Fundraising, has announced that she is leaving the charity.

Harwood’s departure comes after nine years at the RNLI, where she led the organisation’s move to opt-in communications and oversaw the merging of the operational and fundraising teams.

Leesa said:

“My time here has been rewarding, humbling and fulfilling. It has been an absolute privilege to work with such an incredible team of staff and volunteers here at the RNLI and to have been able to add value to this very special charity. Now though, commitments outside work mean that I can no longer give the time and energy that this role demands and after nine years at the RNLI it is time to move on.”

Paul Boissier, RNLI Chief Executive, said:

“I would like to thank Leesa for her commitment and the leadership she has shown over the last nine years. She has been instrumental in some brave decisions that have set us up for success in the 21st century.”

Harwood will continue her role until October 2018 when she will leave to concentrate other interests.

The RNLI was the first major charity to adopt an opt-in approach to its communications back in January 2017. It announced this February that 500,000 of its supporters had opted in.

Image credit: Nathan Williams