Who’s moving? Charity sector recruitment round-up

Here are six of the sector’s recent appointment announcements including WaterAid, Charity Checkout, and LifeArc.

Three new Trustees for WaterAid

WaterAid has appointed three new trustees to its Board of Trustees, following their appointment at the charity’s AGM on 12 October. The new trustees are Matthew Tweedie, Group Finance Director of Arup; Zaid Al-Qassab (pictured), Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of BT plc; and Peter Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water. Stepping down as trustees are Rosemary Carr, Christopher Loughlin and Steve Vaid.

London Marathon Events appoints first Head of Charities

Kenneth Foreman, former Senior Sporting Events and Partnerships Manager for Alzheimer’s Research UK, has been appointed as the first Head of Charities at London Marathon Events Limited. Foreman is responsible for developing partnerships with charities to ensure that fundraising opportunities are developed and maximised across all of the events organised by London Marathon Events.

First Young Trustees appointed by Kids in Museums

Kids in Museums has appointed its first ever Young Trustees to its Board: Amy Shakespeare and Sarah Moreno (pictured). The new Trustees will receive governance training and will be paired with an existing Board member, who will provide support and advice. Shakespeare currently works as Marketing and Impact Officer for the Cornwall Museums Partnership, while Moreno is a Freelance Educator and works with museum learning teams to develop their audience engagement. She is currently Learning Intern at the Bethlem Museum of the Mind and Learning Assistant on London Transport Museum’s employability programme, Route into Work.

LifeArc appoints Diana Sternfield as Head of Intellectual Property

LifeArc has announced the appointment of Diana Sternfeld as its new Head of Intellectual Property (IP), effective 12 November. Sternfield joins LifeArc from her partnership at Fieldfisher LLP and brings a wealth of life sciences experience, supporting and managing the IP needs of the biopharmaceutical industry, including having litigated the first UK ‘biotech’ patents up to the House of Lords (UK Supreme Court).

Matt Lawley joins Charity Checkout as Events Specialist

Charity Checkout has appointed Matt Lawley as its Events Specialist. Matt was previously Head of Sports Events at Bloodwise, where he grew triathlons from just £120k in income to the over £500k level in 5 years. Matt has been with Bloodwise for over 10 years and is an avid sports enthusiast being a member of Crystal Palace Triathlon Club and a keen triathlete. Lawley joins Charity Checkout on 2 November.

Edith Prak to join University of Nottingham as Director of Advancement

The University of Nottingham has appointed Edith Prak as its new Director of Advancement, taking up the role from 28 January 2019. Prak is currently Director of Development for The Elders, with previous roles including Director of Development at the Open University and Deputy Director (Development and Outreach) of the Ashmolean Museum. In her new role, Prak will lead the Campaign & Alumni Relations Office (CARO) to encourage philanthropic donations from a wide range of donors through major gifts, annual giving and legacy giving. She will also lead communications and engagement with Nottingham alumni across the globe.