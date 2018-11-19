Black Friday? Pieminster renames it Black Pie Day for Shelter

It might be Black Friday for many this week but Pieminster is renaming it Black Pie Day, and making donations to Shelter from the sale of black pies in its cafes and restaurants.

The Bristol-based pie manufacturer first renamed Black Friday in November 2015 to raise funds for Shelter. This year it has gone one step further by baking its fundraising pies in a black charcoal-pastry.

The company’s Black Pie Day pies will be available at lunchtime on Friday 23 November. “Every penny from black pie sales” will go to the housing and homelessness charity.

Pieminster are one of many companies that opt for an alternative to the widespread frenzy of acquisition and shopping.

Kevin and Moo

This year two pies have been revamped for the day of fundraising.

Vegan pie Kevin (a mushroom, tomato and red wine pie) and Moo (a British beef steak and Gem Ale pie) will be on the menu from midday for £5 each.

Andy Harris, director of fundraising at Shelter said: “This is such a fun idea and a great way to spend money on Black Friday. By buying one of these pies you can show your support for our fight against homelessness and bad housing. The money raised will help us provide advice and support to the thousands of families facing the grim prospect of homelessness this winter.”