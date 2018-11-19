Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Black Friday? Pieminster renames it Black Pie Day for Shelter

Posted by on 19 November 2018
A Pieminster Black Pie Day pie in a box
Black Friday? Pieminster renames it Black Pie Day for Shelter

It might be for many this week but Pieminster is renaming it Black Pie Day, and making donations to Shelter from the sale of black pies in its cafes and restaurants.

The Bristol-based pie manufacturer first renamed Black Friday in November 2015 to raise funds for Shelter. This year it has gone one step further by baking its fundraising pies in a black charcoal-pastry.

The company’s Black Pie Day pies will be available at lunchtime on Friday 23 November. “Every penny from black pie sales” will go to the housing and homelessness charity.

Pieminster are one of many companies that opt for an alternative to the widespread frenzy of acquisition and shopping.

 

Kevin and Moo

A Pieminster Black Pie Day pie

Black Friday? For Shelter it is Black Pie Day.

This year two pies have been revamped for the day of fundraising. 

Vegan pie Kevin (a mushroom, tomato and red wine pie) and Moo (a British beef steak and Gem Ale pie) will be on the menu from midday for £5 each.

 

 

Andy Harris, director of fundraising at Shelter said: “This is such a fun idea and a great way to spend money on Black Friday. By buying one of these pies you can show your support for our fight against homelessness and bad housing. The money raised will help us provide advice and support to the thousands of families facing the grim prospect of homelessness this winter.”

 

 

 

 

