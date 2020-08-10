12 corporate partnerships supporting charities around the UK

From MacLaren’s partnership with Mind, to INEOS Automotive’s with Walking with the Wounded for its November-December trek across The Arabian Desert, here are 12 recent ways charities are being supported.

Parsons Sons & Basley & Sussex good causes

Sussex-based estate agent and property specialist Parsons Sons & Basley (PS&B) has launched its new community charity campaign, offering £500 every quarter to help good causes within Sussex. The business is asking the public to write in and nominate charities, projects or causes they feel deserve to win. Anything will be considered as long as it is not-for-profit and benefits the people of Sussex. Each nomination must be for a Sussex based cause and should highlight the type of project, charity, group or service, details on what the £500 would be used for, and contact details for both the nominee and the nominator. The first £500 donation will be awarded in September and nominations must be submitted to psandb@pmwcom.co.uk by midnight on 31 August.

Luella & Starlight Children’s Foundation

Fashion brand Luella is teaming up with Starlight Children’s Foundation in a new partnership. To celebrate its launch Luella is releasing a new and exclusive design. The Luella Sequin Star t-shirt in navy is available now on Luellafashion.co.uk , with £10 from every sale donated to Starlight. Luella’s sister retail stores, Sassy & Boo, will also be offering Luella designs created exclusively for Starlight from August 2020.

Newcastle Building Society & Newcastle United Foundation

Newcastle Building Society will become Newcastle United Foundation’s Regional Community Partner this autumn in a six-year partnership. This will see a £1.1 million investment supporting the redevelopment of the Murray House Recreation Centre near St. James’ Park into a state-of-the art community facility. The partnership will see the Society also become a partner of the Foundation’s NU:Futures programme, an outreach programme targeting thousands of schoolchildren plus hundreds of young people not in education, employment and training across North of Tyne.

The DEC has launched an urgent appeal to help people fleeing conflict in countries like Yemen and Syria as they face the deadly new threat of coronavirus. Help protect families who have lost everything from Covid-19: https://t.co/kMenYFqk79 #DECappeal pic.twitter.com/W9FPYIFxfn — DEC (@decappeal) July 14, 2020

Quilter Foundation & DEC

The Quilter Foundation has donated £50,000 to the international appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee in response to the Coronavirus crisis. The donation is on top of the £193,000 already contributed by the Quilter Foundation to the National Emergencies Trust Covid-19 appeal, which sought to deliver urgent support to vulnerable groups in the UK impacted by the crisis. Quilter will match funds raised by employees donating to the appeal.

Richard Place Dobson & Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex

Richard Place Dobson (RPD), Crawley based chartered accountant and business advisor, has chosen Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) as its next charity partnership over the financial year of 2020/21. In previous years, RPD has raised thousands for St Barnabas House, St Catherine’s Hospice and Crawley Open House.

Hospitality Action & Invisible Chips

Hospitality Action is asking people to buy a portion of Invisible Chips when ordering online or in a range of restaurants to raise funds to help restaurant and hospitality staff struggling as a result of the pandemic’s impact on their places of work. The campaign is Fronted by well-known faces and hospitality heroes Fred Sirieix, Heston Blumenthal and Tom Kerridge. BrewDog was the first restaurant group to sign up, serving them for £3.95 a portion across all of its 52 sites.

McLaren Racing is proud to announce a partnership with mental health charity @MindCharity as part of our support for the #WeRaceAsOne campaign. Read more. ⬇️ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 30, 2020

McLaren & Mind

McLaren Racing has announced a partnership with Mind as part of its support for the #WeRaceAsOne campaign. McLaren will support Mind in conjunction with Formula 1’s choice of global charity for the #WeRaceAsOne campaign. As part of the collaboration, for the rest of the 2020 Formula 1 season the Mind logo will feature on the MCL35 engine covers, pit crew helmets and on the helmet visors of McLaren F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. In celebration of the partnership, McLaren and Mind are also launching a prize draw, the money from which, together with a proportion of funds raised from associated merchandise sales, will help Mind tackle the mental health emergency created by the pandemic, with the remaining profits going to F1’s chosen global charity.

We are delighted that @therankgroup is extending their partnership with us into 2021. Over the last 6 years Rank customers and employees have raised a really impressive £2.6 million for our work to support unpaid #carers. Thank you! https://t.co/97992I4FMC — Carers Trust (@CarersTrust) July 27, 2020

The Rank Group & Carers Trust

The Rank Group has extended its partnership with Carers Trust into 2021. The partnership has had a major impact in supporting Carers Trust’s work with unpaid carers right across the UK. Since its inception more than six years ago in February 2014, it has raised £2.6 million for Carers Trust with £300,000 raised in the last twelve months alone, while since early April this year, Meccabingo.com has increased its contribution to Carers Trust, raising over £77,500. Over the six years, the money raised has benefitted over 12,000 unpaid carers. Funds have typically been provided to adult carers in the form of grants, distributed through Carers Trust’s network of over 120 local carers’ charities.

INEOS Automotive & Walking with the Wounded

INEOS Automotive is Walking With The Wounded’s lead partner for its November-December trek across The Arabian Desert. The expedition, the Grenadier Walk of Oman, will consist of a 6-man team of ex-service personnel, trekking 400km over the course of 21 days. The partnership between INEOS Automotive and WWTW was developed after the charity’s CEO Ed Parker learnt of the company’s plans to build a 4X4 to overcome any terrain. Development continues on the Grenadier, INEOS Automotive’s first production vehicle, built to handle the world’s harshest environments. In addition to INEOS Automotive, Craghoppers, Monster Energy, Avanti Communications, Shard Capital and the Invictus Games Foundation have also partnered with the charity to sponsor the expedition.

[Main image also Walking with the Wounded]

The Range & Tŷ Hafan

Tŷ Hafan, the hospice for children in Wales, has received a donation of £10,000 from The Range after staff chose the children’s charity as one of the causes to benefit from its plastic bag levy fundraiser. The donation takes the retail giant’s total contribution over the past five years to £48,000 after donating the carrier bag charge to the Welsh hospice to help support life-limited children and their families across Wales.

Salesforce & The Diana Award

Salesforce has issued a $500,000 grant, as well as ongoing commitment to support The Diana Award’s mentoring scheme across the UK. The programme is aimed at young adults in their last two years of school at risk of dropping out, and provides them with mentoring and work experience. This year’s programme will run summer workshops focused on developing career awareness and the skills needed for school and the world of work. The workshops will empower participants to engage in their communities, re-focus on personal goal setting and create active citizens who are ready to learn and transition back to school. Salesforce and The Diana Award’s aim with the grant is to reach 360 young adults through an intensive mentoring programme and another 600 through 2-day career workshops.

#Employment is more than just a job.

It is a sign of being included in society.👨‍👩‍👦

And can increase independence.💪

But many people with a #LearningDisability are locked out of work through stigma and a lack of support.🙅‍♂️@AdventIntl is working with Mencap to change this.👏 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JroQRPOvVY — Mencap (@mencap_charity) July 27, 2020

Advent International & Mencap

Private equity firm Advent International has donated £400,000 in response to Mencap’s coronavirus appeal. The donation will help the charity provide vital support to people with a learning disability during the coronavirus pandemic as well as empower people to build independent lives after this crisis through the charity’s supported employment programme.