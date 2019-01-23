Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Greater London Fund for the Blind invites applications

Posted by on 23 January 2019
Greater London Fund for the Blind illustration of red flowers on a green grass/parkland background with white sky
Greater London Fund for the Blind invites applications

Greater Fund for the Blind is inviting applications for through a refreshed Programme Fund, open until May 2019.

The Programme Fund exists to support organisations who work, or wish to work, with blind and partially-sighted people within the M25 area. With new funding criteria and application guidelines, GLFB hopes that this fund will provide much needed support for innovative new programmes and vital existing services. 

Olivia Curno, Chief Executive of GLFB said: “We’re aware that fantastic work is going on across London, but too often this work faces an uncertain future. We wish to enable the people who are working creatively in our communities. We also wish to engage organisations which deliver specialist services which may not be accessible for those who are blind or partially-sighted.

‘We therefore welcome applications both from the sight-loss sector and from organisations working in homelessness, mental health, domestic violence and a range of other critical areas who wish to ensure that they can reach and empower blind and partially-sighted people.”

Applications should be for work which addresses one or several of GLFB’s priority areas in 2018/19:

  • Improving access to education or employment
  • Supporting wellbeing and mental health
  • Supporting independence
  • Work with minority groups
  • Eye care and prevention of sight loss

Supporting blind and partially sighted people facing additional challenges (including, but not limited to, those facing domestic violence, homeless people, refugees, care leavers, parents and carers).

The programme is rolling, but remaining quarterly meeting deadlines are:

  • 6th February 2019
  • 8th May 2019

 

 

