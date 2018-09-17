Who’s Moving? 5 charity sector appointments

Here are five of the recently announced charity sector appointments, including new CEOs for Shooting Star Chase, LifeArc, and Carers UK.

New Chief Executive for Shooting Star Chase

Shooting Star Chase has appointed Nigel Harding as its new CEO. Harding has over 20 years’ experience in senior appointments in medical and palliative care, more recently as Chief Executive of St Joseph’s Hospice and Chief Executive of Woking and Sam Beare Hospices. Piers Vimpany, who has been Finance Director for Shooting Star Chase since 2012, and more recently Acting Chief Executive, will be leaving shortly to join the charity Revitalise as Finance Director.

LifeArc appoints Melanie Lee as CEO

LifeArc has appointed Melanie Lee, PhD, CBE as its new CEO. Lee will take over on 1 November, replacing Dave Tapolczay, who will be retiring next month after 11 years’ service. Lee’s previous role as Chief Scientific Officer of BTG followed senior research leadership positions at Glaxo/GlaxoWellcome, Celltech/UCB; Non-Executive Director roles at H. Lundbeck A/S and BTG plc and currently at Sanofi, CEO roles at Syntaxin and NightstaRx, and Chair and Deputy Chair Trustee appointments at Cancer Research Technology and Cancer Research UK respectively.

Sue Inglish announced as DEC’s next Chair of Trustees

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has announced Sue Inglish as the next Chair of its Board of Trustees, to succeed Clive Jones CBE when he completes his term as Chair in November 2018. Inglish has 30 years of experience in broadcast journalism. Until 2015 she was the BBC’s Head of Political Programmes, Analysis and Research, leading the BBC through three general elections and serving as the Chair of the broadcasters’ leaders’ debates committee. Before this, she spent 13 years at ITN in roles including foreign editor and deputy editor of Channel 4 News. Chair of the Royal Television Society’s TV Journalism Awards and a governor of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, she also chairs the board of the International News Safety Institute.

New Operations Manager & Fundraising Lead for citizenAid

citizenAID has appointed new Operations Manager, Mike Robinson, and new Fundraising Lead, Rachel Read, to enable the expansion of its ‘Be Prepared, Not Scared’ initiative. Experienced in business development and the public and charity sectors, Robinson will be responsible for operations and logistics, whilst supporting continued growth. As Fundraising Lead, Read will use her 19 years of fundraising experience to drive the charity forward, with a core focus on achieving widespread support.

Carers UK appoints Helen Walker as CEO

Carers UK has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Helen Walker. Walker joins the organisation from the national volunteering charity TimeBank where she has spent ten years as Chief Executive. She will take over as Carers UK’s new Chief Executive on 3 December, and replaces Heléna Herklots CBE, who stepped down after nearly seven years at Carers UK to become the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales. Before joining TimeBank as Chief Executive in 2008, Walker was Director of Fundraising at the military charity SSAFA.